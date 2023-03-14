Why Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:AMAM) Stock rose 645.45% in Last Six Months?

Robert W. Baird raised the price target for the Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:AMAM) stock to “an Outperform”. The rating was released on April 07, 2022, according to finviz. The research report from Goldman has initiated the stock to Buy, with a price target set at $53. In their research brief published July 13, 2021, BofA Securities analysts initiated the Ambrx Biopharma Inc. stock to Buy with a price target of $26.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:AMAM) raised 5.78% to close Monday’s market session at $10.25, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $9.26 and $11.18 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 3062076 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 5.95 million shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -18.26% within the last five trades and 540.62% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price increased 645.45% in the last 6 months and 2400.61% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. AMAM stock is trading at a margin of 79.01%, 195.07% and 340.56% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

As of the close of trading, AMAM deals in the Healthcare domain. The stock is trading -21.58 percent below its 52-week high and 2597.37 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -79.8. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

What Does Ambrx Biopharma Inc.’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $362.34 million as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value. Forward price-to-earnings is calculated using predicted earnings for the next financial year’s P/E determination. The stock has achieved an effective Price-to-Sales Ratio of 69.68 that mirrors the cost to be found for sales by the market. The firm managed a Price-to-Book ratio of 2.79, which equates the market value of a stock with its book value.