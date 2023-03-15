Truist Sets Americold Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:COLD) Stock to “a Hold”

Truist raised the price target for the Americold Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:COLD) stock from “a Buy” to “a Hold”. The rating was released on January 17, 2023, according to finviz. The research report from BofA Securities has upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy, with a price target set at $33.50. The stock was downgraded by RBC Capital Mkts, who disclosed in a research note on August 08, 2022, from Outperform to Sector Perform and set the price objective to $34. In their research brief published June 02, 2022, BofA Securities analysts upgraded the Americold Realty Trust Inc. stock from Underperform to Neutral with a price target of $30.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Americold Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:COLD) raised 1.04% to close Tuesday’s market session at $29.08, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $28.93 and $29.36 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 3268675 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 1.24 million shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -1.76% within the last five trades and -5.46% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -5.22% in the last 6 months and -0.24% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. COLD stock is trading at a margin of -3.01%, -3.98% and 0.10% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, COLD deals in the Real Estate domain. The stock is trading -11.85 percent below its 52-week high and 35.32 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is 7.1. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

What Does Americold Realty Trust Inc.’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?

With regard to the profitability of the company, the operating margin is currently at 2.20 percent and the profit margin is -0.60 percent, and the company has reported a gross margin of 23.90 percent. The profit margin, also known as the revenue ratio or gross profit ratio, is an efficiency figure used to estimate the business’s profitability by comparing net income and sales. The higher the number, the more profits are generated for the company and vice versa.

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $7.98 billion as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value. The price-to-earnings ratio is a method of assessing corporate values by comparing them to their per-share profit. Forward P/E stands at 105.75. Forward price-to-earnings is calculated using predicted earnings for the next financial year’s P/E determination. The stock has achieved an effective Price-to-Sales Ratio of 2.74 that mirrors the cost to be found for sales by the market. The firm managed a Price-to-Book ratio of 2.06, which equates the market value of a stock with its book value.

Is Insider Trading a Real Thing?

Snyder James C JR, the EVP & Chief Legal Officer at Americold Realty Trust Inc. (COLD) has sold 3,400 shares of firm on Nov 10 at a price of $29.86 against the total amount of $0.1 million. In another inside trade, NOVOSEL THOMAS C, of Americold Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:COLD) sold 2,603 shares of the firm on Jun 03 for a total worth of $75331.0 at a price of $28.94. An inside trade which took place on May 17, of Americold Realty Trust Inc. NOVOSEL THOMAS C sold 5,326 shares of firm against total price of $0.14 million at the cost of $25.58 per share.