Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (AESI) Stock: Values And Value Intersection

The share price of Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI) dipped -3.37% to close Wednesday’s market session at $16.05, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $15.06 and $17.14 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 2951794 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 2.58 million shares. AESI stock is trading at a margin of -2.80%, -2.80% and -2.80% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, AESI deals in the Energy domain. The stock is trading -10.13 percent below its 52-week high and 2.20 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is null. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

What Does Atlas Energy Solutions Inc.’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?

The firm managed a Price-to-Book ratio of 14.33, which equates the market value of a stock with its book value.

Is Insider Trading a Real Thing?

BRIGHAM BEN M, the at Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (AESI) has bought 280,000 shares of firm on Mar 13 at a price of $18.00 against the total amount of $5.04 million. In another inside trade, Allison Jeffrey L, of Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI) bought 11,500 shares of the firm on Mar 13 for a total worth of $0.21 million at a price of $18.00. An inside trade which took place on Mar 13, Director of Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. Rogers Douglas G bought 3,000 shares of firm against total price of $54000.0 at the cost of $18.00 per share.