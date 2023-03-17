What’s best: jumping in or staying out? 89bio Inc. (ETNB) Stock

Raymond James lowered the price target for the 89bio Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) stock from “an Outperform” to “a Strong buy”. The rating was released on May 12, 2022, according to finviz. The research report from Cantor Fitzgerald has resumed the stock to Overweight, with a price target set at $49. The stock was resumed by BTIG Research, who disclosed in a research note on July 29, 2021, to Buy and set the price objective to $60. In their research brief published May 25, 2021, Raymond James analysts downgraded the 89bio Inc. stock from Strong Buy to Outperform with a price target of $35.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of 89bio Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) dipped -1.09% to close Thursday’s market session at $12.65, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $12.60 and $13.4553 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 1781202 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 1.11 million shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -0.86% within the last five trades and -6.02% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price increased 101.43% in the last 6 months and 35.58% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. ETNB stock is trading at a margin of -5.53%, -0.36% and 62.17% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, ETNB deals in the Healthcare domain. The stock is trading -18.39 percent below its 52-week high and 532.50 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is 144.3. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

What Does 89bio Inc.’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $680.19 million as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value. The firm managed a Price-to-Book ratio of 3.92, which equates the market value of a stock with its book value.

Is Insider Trading a Real Thing?

Almost all investors and traders prefer to invest in shares controlled by the management of a corporation as a management company will be more likely to run the business itself and to never conduct things against the management’s desires and will always try to do what is best for their shareholders. Currently, 0.90 percent of 89bio Inc. shares are owned by insiders, and 89.30 percent are held by financial institutions. Atkinson Edward Morrow III, the Director at 89bio Inc. (ETNB) has sold 10,000 shares of firm on Mar 01 at a price of $13.60 against the total amount of $0.14 million. In another inside trade, Martins Ryan, Chief Financial Officer of 89bio Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) sold 2,540 shares of the firm on Feb 21 for a total worth of $35281.0 at a price of $13.89. An inside trade which took place on Feb 08, Chief Financial Officer of 89bio Inc. Martins Ryan sold 1,480 shares of firm against total price of $21327.0 at the cost of $14.41 per share.