downgraded: Northland Capital Recommends Power Integrations Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Stock to “a Market perform”

Northland Capital raised the price target for the Power Integrations Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) stock from “an Outperform” to “a Market perform”. The rating was released on November 21, 2022, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on November 03, 2022 by Cowen that downgraded the stock from an Outperform to a Market perform with a price target of $65 for POWI stock. The research report from Susquehanna has upgraded the stock from Neutral to Positive, with a price target set at $100. The stock was initiated by The Benchmark Company, who disclosed in a research note on August 19, 2021, to Buy and set the price objective to $115. In their research brief published July 30, 2021, Northland Capital analysts upgraded the Power Integrations Inc. stock from Market Perform to Outperform with a price target of $99.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Power Integrations Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) dipped -0.78% to close Friday’s market session at $84.13, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $83.38 and $86.06 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 743365 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 328.22K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 3.42% within the last five trades and -0.12% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price increased 24.45% in the last 6 months and 11.37% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. POWI stock is trading at a margin of 1.70%, 1.24% and 10.47% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, POWI deals in the Technology domain. The stock is trading -14.95 percent below its 52-week high and 42.21 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -4.06. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

What Does Power Integrations Inc.’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?

With regard to the profitability of the company, the operating margin is currently at 27.70 percent and the profit margin is 26.20 percent, and the company has reported a gross margin of 56.30 percent. The profit margin, also known as the revenue ratio or gross profit ratio, is an efficiency figure used to estimate the business’s profitability by comparing net income and sales. The higher the number, the more profits are generated for the company and vice versa.

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $4.84 billion as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value. The price-to-earnings ratio for Power Integrations Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) is 28.80. The price-to-earnings ratio is a method of assessing corporate values by comparing them to their per-share profit. Forward P/E stands at 29.29. Forward price-to-earnings is calculated using predicted earnings for the next financial year’s P/E determination. The stock has achieved an effective Price-to-Sales Ratio of 7.43 that mirrors the cost to be found for sales by the market. The firm managed a Price-to-Book ratio of 6.36, which equates the market value of a stock with its book value.

Is Insider Trading a Real Thing?

Matthews David MH, the Chief Technical Officer at Power Integrations Inc. (POWI) has sold 5,964 shares of firm on Feb 27 at a price of $82.47 against the total amount of $0.49 million. In another inside trade, Barsan Radu, VP of Technology, Engineering of Power Integrations Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) sold 2,526 shares of the firm on Feb 17 for a total worth of $0.21 million at a price of $82.54. An inside trade which took place on Feb 14, President and CEO of Power Integrations Inc. BALAKRISHNAN BALU sold 11,750 shares of firm against total price of $0.98 million at the cost of $83.75 per share.