The growth of Planet Fitness Inc. (PLNT) Stock is expected to continue

DA Davidson raised the price target for the Planet Fitness Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) stock from “a Buy” to “a Neutral”. The rating was released on February 16, 2023, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on October 25, 2022 by Piper Sandler that upgraded the stock from a Neutral to an Overweight with a price target of $70 for PLNT stock. The research report from Raymond James has upgraded the stock from Mkt Perform to Strong Buy, with a price target set at $70. The stock was upgraded by Exane BNP Paribas, who disclosed in a research note on July 07, 2022, from Underperform to Neutral and set the price objective to $75. In their research brief published May 11, 2022, JP Morgan analysts upgraded the Planet Fitness Inc. stock from Neutral to Overweight with a price target of $90.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Planet Fitness Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) dipped -2.91% to close Friday’s market session at $74.00, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $73.50 and $76.41 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 697398 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 910.88K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -3.71% within the last five trades and -12.09% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price increased 8.68% in the last 6 months and -5.13% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. PLNT stock is trading at a margin of -6.32%, -8.46% and 1.17% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, PLNT deals in the Consumer Cyclical domain. The stock is trading -16.20 percent below its 52-week high and 36.66 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -9.96. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

What Does Planet Fitness Inc.'s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?

With regard to the profitability of the company, the operating margin is currently at 24.60 percent and the profit margin is 10.60 percent, and the company has reported a gross margin of 50.60 percent. The profit margin, also known as the revenue ratio or gross profit ratio, is an efficiency figure used to estimate the business’s profitability by comparing net income and sales. The higher the number, the more profits are generated for the company and vice versa.

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $6.69 billion as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value. The price-to-earnings ratio for Planet Fitness Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) is 62.87. The price-to-earnings ratio is a method of assessing corporate values by comparing them to their per-share profit. Forward P/E stands at 27.74. Forward price-to-earnings is calculated using predicted earnings for the next financial year’s P/E determination. The stock has achieved an effective Price-to-Sales Ratio of 7.15 that mirrors the cost to be found for sales by the market.

Is Insider Trading a Real Thing?

Simmons Jennifer, the Div President, Corp Stores at Planet Fitness Inc. (PLNT) has sold 62 shares of firm on Mar 16 at a price of $74.29 against the total amount of $4606.0. In another inside trade, Bode William, Chief Operations Officer of Planet Fitness Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) sold 44 shares of the firm on Apr 11 for a total worth of $3575.0 at a price of $81.25. An inside trade which took place on Apr 05, Chief Operations Officer of Planet Fitness Inc. Bode William sold 116 shares of firm against total price of $9730.0 at the cost of $83.88 per share.