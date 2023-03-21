Altimmune Inc. (ALT) Stock Has More Upside Than Fundamentals Suggest

Goldman raised the price target for the Altimmune Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) stock to “a Buy”. The rating was released on December 01, 2022, according to finviz. The research report from H.C. Wainwright has initiated the stock to Buy, with a price target set at $35. The stock was initiated by Guggenheim, who disclosed in a research note on February 11, 2021, to Buy and set the price objective to $36. In their research brief published December 14, 2020, Jefferies analysts initiated the Altimmune Inc. stock to Buy with a price target of $25.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Altimmune Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) dipped -0.82% to close Monday’s market session at $10.92, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $10.62 and $11.10 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 2234899 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 1.42 million shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 1.30% within the last five trades and -5.94% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -20.12% in the last 6 months and 4.30% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. ALT stock is trading at a margin of -4.37%, -16.71% and -13.24% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, ALT deals in the Healthcare domain. The stock is trading -53.51 percent below its 52-week high and 185.12 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -2.1. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

What Does Altimmune Inc.’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $535.74 million as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value. The firm managed a Price-to-Book ratio of 2.76, which equates the market value of a stock with its book value.

Is Insider Trading a Real Thing?

Almost all investors and traders prefer to invest in shares controlled by the management of a corporation as a management company will be more likely to run the business itself and to never conduct things against the management’s desires and will always try to do what is best for their shareholders. Currently, 0.60 percent of Altimmune Inc. shares are owned by insiders, and 94.70 percent are held by financial institutions. Pisano Wayne, the Director at Altimmune Inc. (ALT) has sold 20,000 shares of firm on Dec 22 at a price of $15.01 against the total amount of $0.3 million. In another inside trade, Garg Vipin K, President and CEO of Altimmune Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) sold 20,000 shares of the firm on Aug 31 for a total worth of $0.4 million at a price of $20.02. An inside trade which took place on Aug 12, President and CEO of Altimmune Inc. Garg Vipin K sold 15,000 shares of firm against total price of $0.23 million at the cost of $15.06 per share.