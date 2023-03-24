Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) Stock lower -27.03% in This Year: What’s Happened?

Needham raised the price target for the Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) stock to “a Buy”. The rating was released on September 07, 2022, according to finviz. The research report from Mizuho has initiated the stock to Buy, with a price target set at $58. The stock was upgraded by Morgan Stanley, who disclosed in a research note on May 27, 2021, from Equal-Weight to Overweight and set the price objective to $52. In their research brief published November 09, 2020, Goldman analysts upgraded the Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. stock from Neutral to Buy with a price target of $36.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) dipped -0.55% to close Thursday’s market session at $10.80, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $10.74 and $11.16 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 958884 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 904.45K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -2.53% within the last five trades and -31.95% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -42.40% in the last 6 months and -23.94% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. ARQT stock is trading at a margin of -19.63%, -27.78% and -42.46% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, ARQT deals in the Healthcare domain. The stock is trading -60.58 percent below its 52-week high and 1.41 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -48.31. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

What Does Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc.’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $659.12 million as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value. Forward price-to-earnings is calculated using predicted earnings for the next financial year’s P/E determination. The stock has achieved an effective Price-to-Sales Ratio of 178.14 that mirrors the cost to be found for sales by the market. The firm managed a Price-to-Book ratio of 3.15, which equates the market value of a stock with its book value.

Is Insider Trading a Real Thing?

Almost all investors and traders prefer to invest in shares controlled by the management of a corporation as a management company will be more likely to run the business itself and to never conduct things against the management’s desires and will always try to do what is best for their shareholders. Currently, 1.40 percent of Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. shares are owned by insiders, and 98.40 percent are held by financial institutions. Watanabe Todd Franklin, the at Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. (ARQT) has sold 2,435 shares of firm on Mar 06 at a price of $15.26 against the total amount of $37167.0. In another inside trade, Burnett Patrick, of Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) sold 851 shares of the firm on Mar 06 for a total worth of $12989.0 at a price of $15.26. An inside trade which took place on Mar 06, Chief Commercial Officer of Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. Lock Kenneth A. sold 831 shares of firm against total price of $12684.0 at the cost of $15.26 per share.