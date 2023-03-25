Is it possible to sustain this rally? Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. (RRGB) Stock

The Benchmark Company raised the price target for the Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) stock from “a Hold” to “a Buy”. The rating was released on March 01, 2023, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on December 21, 2022 by Jefferies that downgraded the stock from a Buy to a Hold with a price target of $7.50 for RRGB stock.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) raised 2.54% to close Friday’s market session at $14.12, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $13.32 and $14.13 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 534937 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 391.56K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 16.02% within the last five trades and 51.02% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price increased 109.81% in the last 6 months and 131.48% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. RRGB stock is trading at a margin of 23.77%, 40.12% and 68.61% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, RRGB deals in the Consumer Cyclical domain. The stock is trading -20.45 percent below its 52-week high and 163.93 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -14.07. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

What Does Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc.’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?

With regard to the profitability of the company, the operating margin is currently at -4.40 percent and the profit margin is -6.10 percent, and the company has reported a gross margin of 15.50 percent. The profit margin, also known as the revenue ratio or gross profit ratio, is an efficiency figure used to estimate the business’s profitability by comparing net income and sales. The higher the number, the more profits are generated for the company and vice versa.

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $222.95 million as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value. Forward price-to-earnings is calculated using predicted earnings for the next financial year’s P/E determination. The stock has achieved an effective Price-to-Sales Ratio of 0.18 that mirrors the cost to be found for sales by the market. The firm managed a Price-to-Book ratio of 41.53, which equates the market value of a stock with its book value.

Is Insider Trading a Real Thing?

Almost all investors and traders prefer to invest in shares controlled by the management of a corporation as a management company will be more likely to run the business itself and to never conduct things against the management’s desires and will always try to do what is best for their shareholders. Currently, 2.10 percent of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. shares are owned by insiders, and 70.20 percent are held by financial institutions. Hart Gerard Johan, the PRESIDENT AND CEO at Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. (RRGB) has bought 25,000 shares of firm on Mar 10 at a price of $11.99 against the total amount of $0.3 million. In another inside trade, Davis Geoffrey Wayne, CHIEF PEOPLE OFFICER of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) bought 1,751 shares of the firm on Mar 06 for a total worth of $19994.0 at a price of $11.42. An inside trade which took place on Mar 03, CHIEF LEGAL OFFICER of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. Wilson Joshua Todd bought 10,000 shares of firm against total price of $0.11 million at the cost of $11.22 per share.