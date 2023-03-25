Maximus Inc. (NYSE:MMS) stock is trading 37.86 percent above its 52-week low

Raymond James lowered the price target for the Maximus Inc. (NYSE:MMS) stock from “a Strong buy” to “an Outperform”. The rating was released on June 28, 2021, according to finviz. The research report from KeyBanc Capital Markets has upgraded the stock from Sector Weight to Overweight, with a price target set at $80. The stock was downgraded by Wells Fargo, who disclosed in a research note on August 09, 2019, from Outperform to Market Perform and set the price objective to $83. In their research brief published May 08, 2018, First Analysis Sec analysts upgraded the Maximus Inc. stock from Equal-Weight to Overweight with a price target of $81.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Maximus Inc. (NYSE:MMS) raised 1.12% to close Friday’s market session at $75.08, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $73.27 and $75.66 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 418530 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 405.53K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 1.42% within the last five trades and -9.00% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price increased 28.91% in the last 6 months and 2.98% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. MMS stock is trading at a margin of -4.25%, -3.06% and 12.03% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, MMS deals in the Industrials domain. The stock is trading -11.93 percent below its 52-week high and 37.86 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is 6.46. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

What Does Maximus Inc.’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?

With regard to the profitability of the company, the operating margin is currently at 6.70 percent and the profit margin is 4.00 percent, and the company has reported a gross margin of 20.20 percent. The profit margin, also known as the revenue ratio or gross profit ratio, is an efficiency figure used to estimate the business’s profitability by comparing net income and sales. The higher the number, the more profits are generated for the company and vice versa.

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $4.63 billion as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value. The price-to-earnings ratio for Maximus Inc. (NYSE:MMS) is 24.29. The price-to-earnings ratio is a method of assessing corporate values by comparing them to their per-share profit. Forward P/E stands at 17.34. Forward price-to-earnings is calculated using predicted earnings for the next financial year’s P/E determination. The stock has achieved an effective Price-to-Sales Ratio of 0.98 that mirrors the cost to be found for sales by the market. The firm managed a Price-to-Book ratio of 2.90, which equates the market value of a stock with its book value.

Is Insider Trading a Real Thing?

Baylinson Ilene R., the General Mgr – Health & Human at Maximus Inc. (MMS) has sold 9,550 shares of firm on Feb 10 at a price of $82.74 against the total amount of $0.79 million. In another inside trade, FRANCIS DAVID, General Counsel of Maximus Inc. (NYSE:MMS) sold 3,632 shares of the firm on Jan 04 for a total worth of $0.27 million at a price of $74.68. An inside trade which took place on Dec 07, Director of Maximus Inc. RUDDY RAYMOND B bought 5,730 shares of firm against total price of $0.4 million at the cost of $69.91 per share.