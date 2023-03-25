Opportunities: Formula One Group (FWONK) Stock in the Short-Term and the Long-Term

Wolfe Research raised the price target for the Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) stock to “a Peer perform”. The rating was released on February 24, 2023, according to finviz. The research report from Goldman has initiated the stock to Neutral, with a price target set at $48. In their research brief published May 16, 2019, B. Riley FBR analysts upgraded the Formula One Group stock from Neutral to Buy with a price target of $46.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) raised 0.81% to close Friday’s market session at $73.38, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $71.96 and $73.41 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 555085 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 865.03K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 2.41% within the last five trades and 4.43% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price increased 22.75% in the last 6 months and 22.75% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. FWONK stock is trading at a margin of 3.53%, 4.46% and 15.07% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, FWONK deals in the Communication Services domain. The stock is trading -3.64 percent below its 52-week high and 46.76 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is 17.12. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

What Does Formula One Group’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $27.50 billion as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value. The price-to-earnings ratio is a method of assessing corporate values by comparing them to their per-share profit. Forward P/E stands at 94.08. Forward price-to-earnings is calculated using predicted earnings for the next financial year’s P/E determination. The stock has achieved an effective Price-to-Sales Ratio of 10.55 that mirrors the cost to be found for sales by the market. The firm managed a Price-to-Book ratio of 2.60, which equates the market value of a stock with its book value.

Is Insider Trading a Real Thing?

Wendling Brian J, the CAO/PFO at Formula One Group (FWONK) has sold 9,058 shares of firm on Mar 21 at a price of $73.22 against the total amount of $0.66 million. In another inside trade, MAFFEI GREGORY B, President, CEO of Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) bought 50,000 shares of the firm on Mar 16 for a total worth of $1.34 million at a price of $26.71. An inside trade which took place on Mar 16, President, CEO of Formula One Group MAFFEI GREGORY B sold 78,411 shares of firm against total price of $5.61 million at the cost of $71.55 per share.