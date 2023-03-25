The Diodes Incorporated (DIOD) Stock expansion path ahead

The Benchmark Company raised the price target for the Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) stock to “a Buy”. The rating was released on August 06, 2021, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on August 06, 2021 by Cowen that reiterated the stock to an Outperform with a price target of $110 for DIOD stock. The research report from Cowen has reiterated the stock to Outperform, with a price target set at $100. The stock was reiterated by Cowen, who disclosed in a research note on February 17, 2021, to Outperform and set the price objective to $95. In their research brief published December 21, 2020, Cowen analysts reiterated the Diodes Incorporated stock to Outperform with a price target of $78.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) dipped -2.17% to close Friday’s market session at $89.85, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $88.52 and $90.995 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 449428 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 192.28K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 2.40% within the last five trades and -2.01% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price increased 39.19% in the last 6 months and 11.71% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. DIOD stock is trading at a margin of -0.95%, -0.96% and 14.26% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, DIOD deals in the Technology domain. The stock is trading -7.80 percent below its 52-week high and 53.54 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is 8.32. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

What Does Diodes Incorporated’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?

With regard to the profitability of the company, the operating margin is currently at 20.40 percent and the profit margin is 16.60 percent, and the company has reported a gross margin of 41.30 percent. The profit margin, also known as the revenue ratio or gross profit ratio, is an efficiency figure used to estimate the business’s profitability by comparing net income and sales. The higher the number, the more profits are generated for the company and vice versa.

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $4.23 billion as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value. The price-to-earnings ratio for Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) is 12.48. The price-to-earnings ratio is a method of assessing corporate values by comparing them to their per-share profit. Forward P/E stands at 13.03. Forward price-to-earnings is calculated using predicted earnings for the next financial year’s P/E determination. The stock has achieved an effective Price-to-Sales Ratio of 2.11 that mirrors the cost to be found for sales by the market. The firm managed a Price-to-Book ratio of 2.70, which equates the market value of a stock with its book value.

Is Insider Trading a Real Thing?

GIORDANO MICHAEL R, the Director at Diodes Incorporated (DIOD) has sold 10,000 shares of firm on Mar 16 at a price of $90.00 against the total amount of $0.9 million. In another inside trade, Zhao Jin, SVP, Worldwide Analog Products of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) sold 760 shares of the firm on Feb 28 for a total worth of $70596.0 at a price of $92.89. An inside trade which took place on Feb 27, SVP Worldwide Sales/Marketing of Diodes Incorporated Yang Emily sold 2,913 shares of firm against total price of $0.27 million at the cost of $92.05 per share.