DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DV) Stock higher 33.20% in This Year: What’s Happened?

KeyBanc Capital Markets raised the price target for the DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DV) stock from “a Sector weight” to “an Overweight”. The rating was released on March 22, 2023, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on January 10, 2023 by Barclays that upgraded the stock from an Equal weight to an Overweight with a price target of $29 for DV stock. The research report from CapitalOne has initiated the stock to Overweight, with a price target set at $30. The stock was initiated by Goldman, who disclosed in a research note on July 15, 2022, to Buy and set the price objective to $30. In their research brief published February 23, 2022, BMO Capital Markets analysts initiated the DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. stock to Outperform with a price target of $37.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DV) raised 1.28% to close Friday’s market session at $29.25, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $28.67 and $29.50 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 4708592 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 1.58 million shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 15.61% within the last five trades and 10.46% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price increased 10.96% in the last 6 months and 29.71% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. DV stock is trading at a margin of 11.52%, 11.33% and 14.26% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, DV deals in the Technology domain. The stock is trading -9.81 percent below its 52-week high and 69.86 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is 22.8. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

What Does DoubleVerify Holdings Inc.’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?

With regard to the profitability of the company, the operating margin is currently at 13.00 percent and the profit margin is 9.60 percent, and the company has reported a gross margin of 82.80 percent. The profit margin, also known as the revenue ratio or gross profit ratio, is an efficiency figure used to estimate the business’s profitability by comparing net income and sales. The higher the number, the more profits are generated for the company and vice versa.

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $4.78 billion as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value. The price-to-earnings ratio for DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DV) is 115.61. The price-to-earnings ratio is a method of assessing corporate values by comparing them to their per-share profit. Forward P/E stands at 57.24. Forward price-to-earnings is calculated using predicted earnings for the next financial year’s P/E determination. The stock has achieved an effective Price-to-Sales Ratio of 10.57 that mirrors the cost to be found for sales by the market. The firm managed a Price-to-Book ratio of 5.51, which equates the market value of a stock with its book value.

Is Insider Trading a Real Thing?

Allais Nicola T, the Chief Financial Officer at DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (DV) has sold 1,607 shares of firm on Mar 21 at a price of $26.16 against the total amount of $42041.0. In another inside trade, Eddleman Julie, Global Chief Comm. Officer of DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DV) sold 300 shares of the firm on Mar 21 for a total worth of $7755.0 at a price of $25.85. An inside trade which took place on Mar 20, Chief Financial Officer of DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. Allais Nicola T sold 1,607 shares of firm against total price of $40528.0 at the cost of $25.22 per share.