Analyzing Verra Mobility Corporation’s (VRRM) Stock earnings per share and revenue

Robert W. Baird raised the price target for the Verra Mobility Corporation (NASDAQ:VRRM) stock from “an Outperform” to “a Neutral”. The rating was released on July 13, 2022, according to finviz. The research report from Morgan Stanley has downgraded the stock from Overweight to Equal-Weight, with a price target set at $15. The stock was downgraded by Morgan Stanley, who disclosed in a research note on February 26, 2021, from Overweight to Equal-Weight and set the price objective to $14.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Verra Mobility Corporation (NASDAQ:VRRM) dipped -1.83% to close Tuesday’s market session at $16.65, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $16.55 and $17.04 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 1596995 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 2.12 million shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -3.42% within the last five trades and -2.29% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price increased 8.26% in the last 6 months and 23.70% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. VRRM stock is trading at a margin of -3.21%, 2.53% and 5.54% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

As of the close of trading, VRRM deals in the Industrials domain. The stock is trading -6.83 percent below its 52-week high and 31.10 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is 14.47. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

What Does Verra Mobility Corporation’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?

With regard to the profitability of the company, the operating margin is currently at 22.60 percent and the profit margin is 12.50 percent, and the company has reported a gross margin of 93.60 percent. The profit margin, also known as the revenue ratio or gross profit ratio, is an efficiency figure used to estimate the business’s profitability by comparing net income and sales. The higher the number, the more profits are generated for the company and vice versa.

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $2.46 billion as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value. The price-to-earnings ratio for Verra Mobility Corporation (NASDAQ:VRRM) is 28.46. The price-to-earnings ratio is a method of assessing corporate values by comparing them to their per-share profit. Forward P/E stands at 13.81. Forward price-to-earnings is calculated using predicted earnings for the next financial year’s P/E determination. The stock has achieved an effective Price-to-Sales Ratio of 3.32 that mirrors the cost to be found for sales by the market. The firm managed a Price-to-Book ratio of 10.74, which equates the market value of a stock with its book value.

Is Insider Trading a Real Thing?

ROBERTS DAVID MARTIN, the President and CEO at Verra Mobility Corporation (VRRM) has sold 25,000 shares of firm on Mar 02 at a price of $17.64 against the total amount of $0.44 million. In another inside trade, ROBERTS DAVID MARTIN, President and CEO of Verra Mobility Corporation (NASDAQ:VRRM) sold 25,000 shares of the firm on Feb 27 for a total worth of $0.43 million at a price of $17.09. An inside trade which took place on Feb 24, President and CEO of Verra Mobility Corporation ROBERTS DAVID MARTIN sold 25,000 shares of firm against total price of $0.42 million at the cost of $16.85 per share.