Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (ATRA) Stock is more thoughtful than you think

Citigroup lowered the price target for the Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) stock from “a Neutral” to “a Sell”. The rating was released on July 20, 2022, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on July 13, 2022 by Stifel that downgraded the stock from a Buy to a Hold with a price target of $5 for ATRA stock. The research report from JP Morgan has downgraded the stock from Overweight to Neutral, with a price target set at $10. The stock was downgraded by Citigroup, who disclosed in a research note on May 10, 2022, from Buy to Neutral and set the price objective to $8. In their research brief published May 13, 2021, JP Morgan analysts upgraded the Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. stock from Neutral to Overweight with a price target of $29.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) raised 4.20% to close Wednesday’s market session at $2.98, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $2.86 and $2.9999 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 811395 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 1.20 million shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 3.83% within the last five trades and -26.42% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -10.51% in the last 6 months and 4.56% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. ATRA stock is trading at a margin of -5.32%, -25.36% and -31.56% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

As of the close of trading, ATRA deals in the Healthcare domain. The stock is trading -70.23 percent below its 52-week high and 12.03 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -63.31. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

What Does Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $284.92 million as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value. Forward price-to-earnings is calculated using predicted earnings for the next financial year’s P/E determination. The stock has achieved an effective Price-to-Sales Ratio of 4.48 that mirrors the cost to be found for sales by the market. The firm managed a Price-to-Book ratio of 2.42, which equates the market value of a stock with its book value.

Is Insider Trading a Real Thing?

Touchon Pascal, the President and CEO at Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (ATRA) has sold 15,679 shares of firm on Mar 02 at a price of $3.63 against the total amount of $56868.0. In another inside trade, Koppikar Utpal, Chief Financial Officer of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) sold 6,871 shares of the firm on Mar 02 for a total worth of $24921.0 at a price of $3.63. An inside trade which took place on Mar 02, EVP, Head of R&D of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. Dupont Jakob sold 5,074 shares of firm against total price of $18403.0 at the cost of $3.63 per share.