Does Q2 Holdings Inc. (QTWO) Stock have a positive outlook following recent trade?

Canaccord Genuity lowered the price target for the Q2 Holdings Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) stock from “a Buy” to “a Hold”. The rating was released on March 15, 2023, according to finviz. The research report from RBC Capital Mkts has downgraded the stock from Outperform to Sector Perform, with a price target set at $32. The stock was downgraded by Piper Sandler, who disclosed in a research note on November 08, 2022, from Neutral to Underweight and set the price objective to $22. In their research brief published May 17, 2022, Stephens analysts downgraded the Q2 Holdings Inc. stock from Overweight to Equal-Weight with a price target of $50.

The share price of Q2 Holdings Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) dipped -0.13% to close Wednesday’s market session at $22.97, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $22.82 and $23.61 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 890734 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 639.29K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 3.66% within the last five trades and -28.84% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -27.26% in the last 6 months and -6.66% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. QTWO stock is trading at a margin of -12.34%, -23.90% and -31.21% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, QTWO deals in the Technology domain. The stock is trading -64.58 percent below its 52-week high and 21.47 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -60.59. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

With regard to the profitability of the company, the operating margin is currently at -18.50 percent and the profit margin is -19.30 percent, and the company has reported a gross margin of 45.30 percent. The profit margin, also known as the revenue ratio or gross profit ratio, is an efficiency figure used to estimate the business’s profitability by comparing net income and sales. The higher the number, the more profits are generated for the company and vice versa.

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $1.34 billion as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value. The price-to-earnings ratio is a method of assessing corporate values by comparing them to their per-share profit. Forward P/E stands at 23.88. Forward price-to-earnings is calculated using predicted earnings for the next financial year’s P/E determination. The stock has achieved an effective Price-to-Sales Ratio of 2.36 that mirrors the cost to be found for sales by the market. The firm managed a Price-to-Book ratio of 3.16, which equates the market value of a stock with its book value.

Seale R. H., the Director at Q2 Holdings Inc. (QTWO) has sold 22,300 shares of firm on Mar 20 at a price of $22.74 against the total amount of $0.51 million. In another inside trade, Flake Matthew P, President and CEO of Q2 Holdings Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) sold 55,523 shares of the firm on Mar 06 for a total worth of $1.78 million at a price of $32.06. An inside trade which took place on Mar 06, Chief Operating Officer of Q2 Holdings Inc. Breeden John E sold 17,004 shares of firm against total price of $0.54 million at the cost of $32.05 per share.