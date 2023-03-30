Is it possible to sustain this rally? Progress Software Corporation (PRGS) Stock

Guggenheim raised the price target for the Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS) stock to “a Buy”. The rating was released on January 24, 2023, according to finviz. The research report from Guggenheim has initiated the stock to Buy, with a price target set at $60. The stock was initiated by JP Morgan, who disclosed in a research note on October 22, 2021, to Overweight and set the price objective to $60. In their research brief published August 06, 2021, Citigroup analysts initiated the Progress Software Corporation stock to Neutral with a price target of $48.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS) dipped -4.91% to close Wednesday’s market session at $55.77, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $54.67 and $58.2655 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 1174455 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 321.16K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -1.41% within the last five trades and -2.91% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price increased 34.16% in the last 6 months and 10.48% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. PRGS stock is trading at a margin of -3.18%, -0.95% and 10.95% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, PRGS deals in the Technology domain. The stock is trading -6.05 percent below its 52-week high and 38.30 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is 20.82. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

What Does Progress Software Corporation’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?

With regard to the profitability of the company, the operating margin is currently at 21.90 percent and the profit margin is 15.80 percent, and the company has reported a gross margin of 84.30 percent. The profit margin, also known as the revenue ratio or gross profit ratio, is an efficiency figure used to estimate the business’s profitability by comparing net income and sales. The higher the number, the more profits are generated for the company and vice versa.

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $2.38 billion as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value. The price-to-earnings ratio for Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS) is 25.95. The price-to-earnings ratio is a method of assessing corporate values by comparing them to their per-share profit. Forward P/E stands at 11.96. Forward price-to-earnings is calculated using predicted earnings for the next financial year’s P/E determination. The stock has achieved an effective Price-to-Sales Ratio of 3.95 that mirrors the cost to be found for sales by the market. The firm managed a Price-to-Book ratio of 6.04, which equates the market value of a stock with its book value.

Is Insider Trading a Real Thing?

LoCoco Domenic, the Chief Accounting Officer at Progress Software Corporation (PRGS) has sold 156 shares of firm on Feb 15 at a price of $57.97 against the total amount of $9043.0. In another inside trade, Subramanian Sundar, EVP/GM Infrastructure Mgmt of Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS) sold 875 shares of the firm on Feb 07 for a total worth of $50750.0 at a price of $58.00. An inside trade which took place on Feb 06, EVP/GM Digital Experience of Progress Software Corporation Jarrett Loren sold 4,629 shares of firm against total price of $0.26 million at the cost of $55.90 per share.