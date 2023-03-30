Janney raised the price target for the Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL) stock to “”a Buy””

Janney raised the price target for the Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL) stock from “a Neutral” to “a Buy”. The rating was released on November 11, 2022, according to finviz. The research report from Raymond James has upgraded the stock from Mkt Perform to Outperform, with a price target set at $26. The stock was upgraded by Citigroup, who disclosed in a research note on March 03, 2022, from Neutral to Buy and set the price objective to $32. In their research brief published March 02, 2022, Wells Fargo analysts upgraded the Blackstone Secured Lending Fund stock from Equal Weight to Overweight with a price target of $30.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL) raised 1.49% to close Wednesday’s market session at $25.96, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $25.58 and $26.00 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 815043 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 1.03 million shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 2.41% within the last five trades and 0.23% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price increased 9.86% in the last 6 months and 13.61% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. BXSL stock is trading at a margin of 2.53%, 4.84% and 8.66% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, BXSL deals in the Financial domain. The stock is trading -10.43 percent below its 52-week high and 19.02 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -2.18. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

What Does Blackstone Secured Lending Fund’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?

With regard to the profitability of the company, the operating margin is currently at 57.10 percent and the profit margin is 47.60 percent, and the company has reported a gross margin of 57.20 percent. The profit margin, also known as the revenue ratio or gross profit ratio, is an efficiency figure used to estimate the business’s profitability by comparing net income and sales. The higher the number, the more profits are generated for the company and vice versa.

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $4.24 billion as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value. The price-to-earnings ratio for Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL) is 10.63. The price-to-earnings ratio is a method of assessing corporate values by comparing them to their per-share profit. Forward P/E stands at 7.17. Forward price-to-earnings is calculated using predicted earnings for the next financial year’s P/E determination. The stock has achieved an effective Price-to-Sales Ratio of 4.99 that mirrors the cost to be found for sales by the market. The firm managed a Price-to-Book ratio of 1.00, which equates the market value of a stock with its book value.

Is Insider Trading a Real Thing?

Almost all investors and traders prefer to invest in shares controlled by the management of a corporation as a management company will be more likely to run the business itself and to never conduct things against the management’s desires and will always try to do what is best for their shareholders. Currently, 0.10 percent of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund shares are owned by insiders, and 39.80 percent are held by financial institutions. Marshall Brad, the CEO at Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (BXSL) has bought 7,900 shares of firm on Nov 21 at a price of $23.88 against the total amount of $0.19 million. In another inside trade, Rubenstein Katherine, Chief Operating Officer of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL) bought 3,359 shares of the firm on Nov 21 for a total worth of $80045.0 at a price of $23.83. An inside trade which took place on Nov 21, CEO of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Marshall Brad bought 100 shares of firm against total price of $2389.0 at the cost of $23.89 per share.