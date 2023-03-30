The growth of Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (TTWO) Stock is expected to continue

DZ Bank raised the price target for the Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) stock from “a Buy” to “a Hold”. The rating was released on February 14, 2023, according to finviz. The stock was initiated by Citigroup, who disclosed in a research note on December 09, 2022, to Neutral and set the price objective to $105. In their research brief published November 08, 2022, BofA Securities analysts upgraded the Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. stock from Neutral to Buy with a price target of $120.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) raised 0.97% to close Wednesday’s market session at $116.67, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $115.30 and $116.90 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 769848 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 1.81 million shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 2.74% within the last five trades and 6.50% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price increased 6.16% in the last 6 months and 17.40% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. TTWO stock is trading at a margin of 1.45%, 3.87% and 0.98% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, TTWO deals in the Communication Services domain. The stock is trading -26.86 percent below its 52-week high and 29.63 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -16.18. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

What Does Take-Two Interactive Software Inc.’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?

With regard to the profitability of the company, the operating margin is currently at -6.90 percent and the profit margin is -8.30 percent, and the company has reported a gross margin of 54.30 percent. The profit margin, also known as the revenue ratio or gross profit ratio, is an efficiency figure used to estimate the business’s profitability by comparing net income and sales. The higher the number, the more profits are generated for the company and vice versa.

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $19.57 billion as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value. The price-to-earnings ratio is a method of assessing corporate values by comparing them to their per-share profit. Forward P/E stands at 22.31. Forward price-to-earnings is calculated using predicted earnings for the next financial year’s P/E determination. The stock has achieved an effective Price-to-Sales Ratio of 4.05 that mirrors the cost to be found for sales by the market. The firm managed a Price-to-Book ratio of 2.05, which equates the market value of a stock with its book value.

Is Insider Trading a Real Thing?

Almost all investors and traders prefer to invest in shares controlled by the management of a corporation as a management company will be more likely to run the business itself and to never conduct things against the management’s desires and will always try to do what is best for their shareholders. Currently, 0.10 percent of Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. shares are owned by insiders, and 92.50 percent are held by financial institutions. Sheresky Michael, the Director at Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (TTWO) has sold 162 shares of firm on Feb 16 at a price of $114.63 against the total amount of $18570.0. In another inside trade, Sheresky Michael, Director of Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) sold 149 shares of the firm on Nov 14 for a total worth of $15234.0 at a price of $102.24. An inside trade which took place on Aug 11, Director of Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. Sheresky Michael sold 167 shares of firm against total price of $20915.0 at the cost of $125.24 per share.