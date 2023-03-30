What are the chances of Bloomin’ Brands Inc. (BLMN) Stock turning the corner?

BofA Securities raised the price target for the Bloomin’ Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) stock to “a Neutral”. The rating was released on January 25, 2023, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on January 25, 2023 by BMO Capital Markets that downgraded the stock from an Outperform to a Market perform with a price target of $26 for BLMN stock. The stock was initiated by UBS, who disclosed in a research note on October 21, 2022, to Neutral and set the price objective to $23. In their research brief published April 12, 2022, Citigroup analysts initiated the Bloomin’ Brands Inc. stock to Neutral with a price target of $24.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Bloomin’ Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) raised 1.77% to close Wednesday’s market session at $25.28, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $24.87 and $25.29 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 1044563 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 1.64 million shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -2.47% within the last five trades and -3.14% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price increased 36.43% in the last 6 months and 23.20% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. BLMN stock is trading at a margin of -1.61%, 0.00% and 16.40% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

As of the close of trading, BLMN deals in the Consumer Cyclical domain. The stock is trading -11.17 percent below its 52-week high and 59.09 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is 24. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

What Does Bloomin’ Brands Inc.’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?

With regard to the profitability of the company, the operating margin is currently at 5.00 percent and the profit margin is 2.30 percent, and the company has reported a gross margin of 68.70 percent. The profit margin, also known as the revenue ratio or gross profit ratio, is an efficiency figure used to estimate the business’s profitability by comparing net income and sales. The higher the number, the more profits are generated for the company and vice versa.

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $2.25 billion as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value. The price-to-earnings ratio for Bloomin’ Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) is 26.31. The price-to-earnings ratio is a method of assessing corporate values by comparing them to their per-share profit. Forward P/E stands at 8.20. Forward price-to-earnings is calculated using predicted earnings for the next financial year’s P/E determination. The stock has achieved an effective Price-to-Sales Ratio of 0.51 that mirrors the cost to be found for sales by the market. The firm managed a Price-to-Book ratio of 8.18, which equates the market value of a stock with its book value.

Is Insider Trading a Real Thing?

SMITH ELIZABETH A, the Director at Bloomin’ Brands Inc. (BLMN) has sold 64,295 shares of firm on Feb 22 at a price of $27.89 against the total amount of $1.79 million. In another inside trade, GAINOR JOHN P JR, Director of Bloomin’ Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) sold 35,000 shares of the firm on Feb 21 for a total worth of $0.95 million at a price of $27.18. An inside trade which took place on Nov 21, Director of Bloomin’ Brands Inc. SMITH ELIZABETH A sold 203,032 shares of firm against total price of $4.66 million at the cost of $22.93 per share.