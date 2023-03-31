The performance of Replimune Group Inc. (REPL) Stock has improved

Piper Sandler raised the price target for the Replimune Group Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) stock to “an Overweight”. The rating was released on November 19, 2021, according to finviz. The research report from BTIG Research has initiated the stock to Buy, with a price target set at $60. The stock was initiated by Jefferies, who disclosed in a research note on November 02, 2020, to Buy and set the price objective to $67. In their research brief published October 15, 2020, H.C. Wainwright analysts upgraded the Replimune Group Inc. stock from Neutral to Buy with a price target of $54.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Replimune Group Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) dipped -7.71% to close Thursday’s market session at $17.48, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $16.885 and $19.05 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 1071857 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 587.29K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -10.22% within the last five trades and -21.65% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price increased 0.81% in the last 6 months and -34.80% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. REPL stock is trading at a margin of -12.92%, -25.51% and -16.43% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, REPL deals in the Healthcare domain. The stock is trading -40.79 percent below its 52-week high and 33.95 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -17.45. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

What Does Replimune Group Inc.’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $974.86 million as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value. The firm managed a Price-to-Book ratio of 1.70, which equates the market value of a stock with its book value.

Is Insider Trading a Real Thing?

Almost all investors and traders prefer to invest in shares controlled by the management of a corporation as a management company will be more likely to run the business itself and to never conduct things against the management’s desires and will always try to do what is best for their shareholders. Currently, 0.50 percent of Replimune Group Inc. shares are owned by insiders, and 76.80 percent are held by financial institutions. Esposito Pamela, the Chief Business Officer at Replimune Group Inc. (REPL) has sold 15,000 shares of firm on Dec 09 at a price of $25.03 against the total amount of $0.38 million. In another inside trade, Patel Sushil, Chief Commercial Officer of Replimune Group Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) sold 10,687 shares of the firm on May 16 for a total worth of $0.16 million at a price of $14.59. An inside trade which took place on May 16, Chief Executive Officer of Replimune Group Inc. Astley-Sparke Philip sold 9,632 shares of firm against total price of $0.14 million at the cost of $14.59 per share.