Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CRNX) Stock deserves your attention

Robert W. Baird raised the price target for the Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) stock to “an Outperform”. The rating was released on March 30, 2023, according to finviz. The research report from Evercore ISI has initiated the stock to Outperform, with a price target set at $68. The stock was upgraded by JP Morgan, who disclosed in a research note on June 18, 2021, from Neutral to Overweight and set the price objective to $28. In their research brief published December 23, 2019, ROTH Capital analysts initiated the Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock to Buy with a price target of $37.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) raised 1.39% to close Friday’s market session at $16.06, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $15.925 and $16.74 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 756330 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 425.59K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 3.68% within the last five trades and -15.61% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -16.79% in the last 6 months and -12.91% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. CRNX stock is trading at a margin of -5.89%, -14.38% and -14.71% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

As of the close of trading, CRNX deals in the Healthcare domain. The stock is trading -42.35 percent below its 52-week high and 5.45 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -31.12. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

What Does Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $876.39 million as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value. Forward price-to-earnings is calculated using predicted earnings for the next financial year’s P/E determination. The stock has achieved an effective Price-to-Sales Ratio of 186.47 that mirrors the cost to be found for sales by the market. The firm managed a Price-to-Book ratio of 2.74, which equates the market value of a stock with its book value.

Is Insider Trading a Real Thing?

Betz Stephen F., the Chief Scientific Officer at Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CRNX) has sold 3,126 shares of firm on Feb 01 at a price of $19.59 against the total amount of $61238.0. In another inside trade, Betz Stephen F., Chief Scientific Officer of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) sold 8,336 shares of the firm on Jan 25 for a total worth of $0.18 million at a price of $21.07. An inside trade which took place on Jan 17, Chief Scientific Officer of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. Betz Stephen F. sold 3,126 shares of firm against total price of $56268.0 at the cost of $18.00 per share.