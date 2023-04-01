It’s an all-out bull run for Wingstop Inc. (WING) Stock

Jefferies raised the price target for the Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) stock from “a Hold” to “an Underperform”. The rating was released on March 27, 2023, according to finviz. The research report from BMO Capital Markets has downgraded the stock from Outperform to Market Perform, with a price target set at $190. In their research brief published October 20, 2022, Truist analysts downgraded the Wingstop Inc. stock from Buy to Hold with a price target of $125.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) raised 2.15% to close Friday’s market session at $183.58, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $180.08 and $185.47 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 741479 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 621.54K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -0.39% within the last five trades and 6.63% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price increased 45.83% in the last 6 months and 27.98% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. WING stock is trading at a margin of 3.69%, 8.95% and 31.80% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, WING deals in the Consumer Cyclical domain. The stock is trading -5.24 percent below its 52-week high and 171.29 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is 61.68. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

What Does Wingstop Inc.’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?

With regard to the profitability of the company, the operating margin is currently at 25.50 percent and the profit margin is 14.80 percent, and the company has reported a gross margin of 82.30 percent. The profit margin, also known as the revenue ratio or gross profit ratio, is an efficiency figure used to estimate the business’s profitability by comparing net income and sales. The higher the number, the more profits are generated for the company and vice versa.

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $5.49 billion as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value. The price-to-earnings ratio for Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) is 103.89. The price-to-earnings ratio is a method of assessing corporate values by comparing them to their per-share profit. Forward P/E stands at 78.86. Forward price-to-earnings is calculated using predicted earnings for the next financial year’s P/E determination. The stock has achieved an effective Price-to-Sales Ratio of 15.37 that mirrors the cost to be found for sales by the market.

Is Insider Trading a Real Thing?

Anand Krishnan, the Director at Wingstop Inc. (WING) has sold 862 shares of firm on Mar 03 at a price of $173.21 against the total amount of $0.15 million. In another inside trade, Carona Marisa, SVP & Chief US Franchise Ops of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) sold 4,485 shares of the firm on Feb 24 for a total worth of $0.76 million at a price of $170.10. An inside trade which took place on Feb 24, SVP Corp Restaurants & CPO of Wingstop Inc. Upshaw Donnie sold 1,088 shares of firm against total price of $0.19 million at the cost of $172.50 per share.