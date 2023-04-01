What are the chances of Pool Corporation (POOL) Stock turning the corner?

Oppenheimer raised the price target for the Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) stock to “an Outperform”. The rating was released on March 10, 2023, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on February 06, 2023 by Stifel that downgraded the stock from a Buy to a Hold with a price target of $360 for POOL stock. The research report from Deutsche Bank has upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy, with a price target set at $417. The stock was initiated by BofA Securities, who disclosed in a research note on December 15, 2022, to Underperform and set the price objective to $291. In their research brief published August 18, 2022, Deutsche Bank analysts initiated the Pool Corporation stock to Hold with a price target of $431.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) raised 2.18% to close Friday’s market session at $342.44, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $335.86 and $344.48 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 485923 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 426.98K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 5.29% within the last five trades and -2.94% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price increased 8.44% in the last 6 months and 11.57% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. POOL stock is trading at a margin of -0.23%, -5.10% and -0.17% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, POOL deals in the Industrials domain. The stock is trading -27.75 percent below its 52-week high and 23.14 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -15.64. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

What Does Pool Corporation’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?

With regard to the profitability of the company, the operating margin is currently at 16.60 percent and the profit margin is 12.00 percent, and the company has reported a gross margin of 31.30 percent. The profit margin, also known as the revenue ratio or gross profit ratio, is an efficiency figure used to estimate the business’s profitability by comparing net income and sales. The higher the number, the more profits are generated for the company and vice versa.

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $13.39 billion as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value. The price-to-earnings ratio for Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) is 18.26. The price-to-earnings ratio is a method of assessing corporate values by comparing them to their per-share profit. Forward P/E stands at 19.06. Forward price-to-earnings is calculated using predicted earnings for the next financial year’s P/E determination. The stock has achieved an effective Price-to-Sales Ratio of 2.17 that mirrors the cost to be found for sales by the market. The firm managed a Price-to-Book ratio of 10.77, which equates the market value of a stock with its book value.

Is Insider Trading a Real Thing?

HOUSEY HART MELANIE, the Vice President/CFO at Pool Corporation (POOL) has sold 2,500 shares of firm on Aug 12 at a price of $384.01 against the total amount of $0.96 million. In another inside trade, Arvan Peter D, President/CEO of Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) bought 500 shares of the firm on May 18 for a total worth of $0.19 million at a price of $387.08. An inside trade which took place on May 06, Director of Pool Corporation GERVASI MARTHA S bought 300 shares of firm against total price of $0.12 million at the cost of $391.86 per share.