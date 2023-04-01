What makes NextDecade Corporation (NEXT) Stock unique?

Stifel raised the price target for the NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ:NEXT) stock from “a Sell” to “a Hold”. The rating was released on July 28, 2022, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on April 26, 2022 by Stifel that downgraded the stock from a Hold to a Sell with a price target of $4 for NEXT stock. The research report from Credit Suisse has downgraded the stock from Outperform to Neutral, with a price target set at $7.50. The stock was upgraded by Evercore ISI, who disclosed in a research note on June 08, 2021, from In-line to Outperform and set the price objective to $9. In their research brief published June 07, 2021, Morgan Stanley analysts upgraded the NextDecade Corporation stock from Equal-Weight to Overweight with a price target of $6.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ:NEXT) raised 4.41% to close Friday’s market session at $4.97, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $4.73 and $5.0175 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 725968 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 641.66K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 20.34% within the last five trades and -28.02% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -19.71% in the last 6 months and 2.26% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. NEXT stock is trading at a margin of -1.94%, -16.86% and -17.36% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

As of the close of trading, NEXT deals in the Energy domain. The stock is trading -44.45 percent below its 52-week high and 26.62 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -29.4. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

What Does NextDecade Corporation’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $753.80 million as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value. The firm managed a Price-to-Book ratio of 13.08, which equates the market value of a stock with its book value.

Is Insider Trading a Real Thing?

Almost all investors and traders prefer to invest in shares controlled by the management of a corporation as a management company will be more likely to run the business itself and to never conduct things against the management’s desires and will always try to do what is best for their shareholders. Currently, 1.50 percent of NextDecade Corporation shares are owned by insiders, and 83.30 percent are held by financial institutions.