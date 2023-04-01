Why Arrow Electronics Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Stock dipped 1.93 percent on Friday?

Wells Fargo lowered the price target for the Arrow Electronics Inc. (NYSE:ARW) stock from “an Equal weight” to “an Underweight”. The rating was released on September 16, 2022, according to finviz. The stock was upgraded by BofA/Merrill, who disclosed in a research note on April 28, 2020, from Underperform to Neutral and set the price objective to $70. In their research brief published April 24, 2020, Loop Capital analysts initiated the Arrow Electronics Inc. stock to Buy with a price target of $80.

The share price of Arrow Electronics Inc. (NYSE:ARW) raised 1.93% to close Friday’s market session at $124.87, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $122.56 and $124.932 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 771982 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 486.83K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 5.78% within the last five trades and 3.90% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price increased 34.23% in the last 6 months and 18.39% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. ARW stock is trading at a margin of 5.88%, 3.88% and 13.30% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, ARW deals in the Technology domain. The stock is trading -7.20 percent below its 52-week high and 39.71 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is 12.98. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

What Does Arrow Electronics Inc.’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?

With regard to the profitability of the company, the operating margin is currently at 5.60 percent and the profit margin is 3.80 percent, and the company has reported a gross margin of 13.00 percent. The profit margin, also known as the revenue ratio or gross profit ratio, is an efficiency figure used to estimate the business’s profitability by comparing net income and sales. The higher the number, the more profits are generated for the company and vice versa.

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $7.26 billion as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value. The price-to-earnings ratio for Arrow Electronics Inc. (NYSE:ARW) is 5.72. The price-to-earnings ratio is a method of assessing corporate values by comparing them to their per-share profit. Forward P/E stands at 7.91. Forward price-to-earnings is calculated using predicted earnings for the next financial year’s P/E determination. The stock has achieved an effective Price-to-Sales Ratio of 0.20 that mirrors the cost to be found for sales by the market. The firm managed a Price-to-Book ratio of 1.38, which equates the market value of a stock with its book value.

Is Insider Trading a Real Thing?

LONG MICHAEL J, the Executive Chairman at Arrow Electronics Inc. (ARW) has sold 741 shares of firm on Mar 17 at a price of $118.00 against the total amount of $87438.0. In another inside trade, LONG MICHAEL J, Executive Chairman of Arrow Electronics Inc. (NYSE:ARW) sold 17,720 shares of the firm on Mar 16 for a total worth of $2.09 million at a price of $118.00. An inside trade which took place on Mar 16, SVP, CLO & Secretary of Arrow Electronics Inc. Jean-Claude Carine Lamercie sold 1,292 shares of firm against total price of $0.15 million at the cost of $118.00 per share.