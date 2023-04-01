Why Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) Stock up 4.91% in Last Week?

B. Riley Securities raised the price target for the Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) stock to “a Buy”. The rating was released on December 13, 2022, according to finviz. The research report from CJS Securities has initiated the stock to Market Outperform, with a price target set at $90. The stock was upgraded by Credit Suisse, who disclosed in a research note on January 04, 2021, from Neutral to Outperform and set the price objective to $54. In their research brief published November 25, 2020, RBC Capital Mkts analysts upgraded the Atkore Inc. stock from Sector Perform to Outperform with a price target of $46.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) raised 0.90% to close Friday’s market session at $140.48, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $139.075 and $141.32 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 613198 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 434.02K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 4.91% within the last five trades and -7.57% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price increased 83.20% in the last 6 months and 23.74% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. ATKR stock is trading at a margin of 0.68%, 1.20% and 31.12% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

As of the close of trading, ATKR deals in the Industrials domain. The stock is trading -9.29 percent below its 52-week high and 99.26 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is 55.02. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

What Does Atkore Inc.’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $5.58 billion as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value. The price-to-earnings ratio for Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) is 6.87. The price-to-earnings ratio is a method of assessing corporate values by comparing them to their per-share profit. Forward P/E stands at 8.42. Forward price-to-earnings is calculated using predicted earnings for the next financial year’s P/E determination. The stock has achieved an effective Price-to-Sales Ratio of 1.43 that mirrors the cost to be found for sales by the market. The firm managed a Price-to-Book ratio of 4.42, which equates the market value of a stock with its book value.

Is Insider Trading a Real Thing?

Johnson David Paul, the Vice President and CFO at Atkore Inc. (ATKR) has sold 10,000 shares of firm on Mar 09 at a price of $149.79 against the total amount of $1.5 million. In another inside trade, Pregenzer John W, President, Electrical of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) sold 4,754 shares of the firm on Mar 01 for a total worth of $0.71 million at a price of $150.00. An inside trade which took place on Feb 03, Director of Atkore Inc. Kershaw Justin A sold 4,126 shares of firm against total price of $0.57 million at the cost of $138.78 per share.