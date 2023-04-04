How Capital One Financial Corporation (COF) Stock converts water flow into cash flow

Odeon raised the price target for the Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) stock from “a Hold” to “a Sell”. The rating was released on March 02, 2023, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on January 10, 2023 by Jefferies that downgraded the stock from a Buy to a Hold with a price target of $100 for COF stock. The research report from Stephens has downgraded the stock from Equal-Weight to Underweight, with a price target set at $79. The stock was downgraded by Barclays, who disclosed in a research note on January 03, 2023, from Overweight to Equal Weight and set the price objective to $119. In their research brief published December 01, 2022, Morgan Stanley analysts downgraded the Capital One Financial Corporation stock from Equal-Weight to Underweight with a price target of $90.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) raised 0.17% to close Monday’s market session at $96.32, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $95.25 and $97.3799 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 2058625 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 3.52 million shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 4.98% within the last five trades and -12.26% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price increased 4.50% in the last 6 months and 3.61% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. COF stock is trading at a margin of 1.01%, -9.22% and -6.80% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, COF deals in the Financial domain. The stock is trading -33.45 percent below its 52-week high and 10.92 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -24.7. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

What Does Capital One Financial Corporation’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?

With regard to the profitability of the company, the operating margin is currently at 68.10 percent and the profit margin is 22.60 percent. The profit margin, also known as the revenue ratio or gross profit ratio, is an efficiency figure used to estimate the business’s profitability by comparing net income and sales. The higher the number, the more profits are generated for the company and vice versa.

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $36.08 billion as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value. The price-to-earnings ratio for Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) is 5.41. The price-to-earnings ratio is a method of assessing corporate values by comparing them to their per-share profit. Forward P/E stands at 6.33. Forward price-to-earnings is calculated using predicted earnings for the next financial year’s P/E determination. The stock has achieved an effective Price-to-Sales Ratio of 1.15 that mirrors the cost to be found for sales by the market. The firm managed a Price-to-Book ratio of 0.77, which equates the market value of a stock with its book value.

Is Insider Trading a Real Thing?

Almost all investors and traders prefer to invest in shares controlled by the management of a corporation as a management company will be more likely to run the business itself and to never conduct things against the management’s desires and will always try to do what is best for their shareholders. Currently, 1.00 percent of Capital One Financial Corporation shares are owned by insiders, and 91.00 percent are held by financial institutions. Blinde Neal, the President, Commercial Banking at Capital One Financial Corporation (COF) has sold 8,000 shares of firm on Feb 14 at a price of $115.16 against the total amount of $0.92 million. In another inside trade, FAIRBANK RICHARD D, Chairman and CEO of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) sold 12,537 shares of the firm on Nov 14 for a total worth of $1.44 million at a price of $114.77. An inside trade which took place on Nov 14, Chief Audit Officer of Capital One Financial Corporation West Kara sold 606 shares of firm against total price of $69466.0 at the cost of $114.63 per share.