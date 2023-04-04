The Technical Story of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IRWD) Stock

CapitalOne raised the price target for the Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) stock to “an Overweight”. The rating was released on September 02, 2022, according to finviz. The research report from Wells Fargo has downgraded the stock from Overweight to Equal Weight, with a price target set at $9. The stock was initiated by Northland Capital, who disclosed in a research note on June 17, 2020, to Outperform and set the price objective to $14.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) raised 1.52% to close Monday’s market session at $10.68, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $10.47 and $10.795 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 10246222 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 2.11 million shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -1.29% within the last five trades and -5.24% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price increased 3.09% in the last 6 months and -13.80% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. IRWD stock is trading at a margin of 0.69%, -3.56% and -5.51% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

As of the close of trading, IRWD deals in the Healthcare domain. The stock is trading -17.21 percent below its 52-week high and 9.76 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -14.8. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

What Does Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?

With regard to the profitability of the company, the operating margin is currently at 60.90 percent and the profit margin is 42.60 percent. The profit margin, also known as the revenue ratio or gross profit ratio, is an efficiency figure used to estimate the business’s profitability by comparing net income and sales. The higher the number, the more profits are generated for the company and vice versa.

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $1.63 billion as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value. The price-to-earnings ratio for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) is 11.07. The price-to-earnings ratio is a method of assessing corporate values by comparing them to their per-share profit. Forward P/E stands at 10.29. Forward price-to-earnings is calculated using predicted earnings for the next financial year’s P/E determination. The stock has achieved an effective Price-to-Sales Ratio of 3.97 that mirrors the cost to be found for sales by the market. The firm managed a Price-to-Book ratio of 2.51, which equates the market value of a stock with its book value.

Is Insider Trading a Real Thing?

MCCOURT Thomas A, the Chief Executive Officer at Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IRWD) has sold 46,129 shares of firm on Mar 27 at a price of $10.67 against the total amount of $0.49 million. In another inside trade, MCCOURT Thomas A, Chief Executive Officer of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) sold 33,756 shares of the firm on Mar 03 for a total worth of $0.38 million at a price of $11.22. An inside trade which took place on Feb 28, Chief Executive Officer of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. MCCOURT Thomas A sold 31,227 shares of firm against total price of $0.35 million at the cost of $11.31 per share.