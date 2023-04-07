What makes DICE Therapeutics Inc. (DICE) Stock unique?

Needham raised the price target for the DICE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DICE) stock to “a Buy”. The rating was released on March 31, 2023, according to finviz. The stock was initiated by Guggenheim, who disclosed in a research note on November 15, 2022, to Buy and set the price objective to $65. In their research brief published September 14, 2022, Cantor Fitzgerald analysts initiated the DICE Therapeutics Inc. stock to Overweight with a price target of $36.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of DICE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DICE) raised 2.44% to close Thursday’s market session at $26.83, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $26.165 and $27.41 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 420640 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 489.67K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -6.42% within the last five trades and -7.77% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price increased 29.49% in the last 6 months and -13.51% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. DICE stock is trading at a margin of -2.71%, -8.13% and 2.02% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, DICE deals in the Healthcare domain. The stock is trading -41.66 percent below its 52-week high and 112.35 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -9.83. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $1.28 billion as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value. The firm managed a Price-to-Book ratio of 2.15, which equates the market value of a stock with its book value.

Almost all investors and traders prefer to invest in shares controlled by the management of a corporation as a management company will be more likely to run the business itself and to never conduct things against the management’s desires and will always try to do what is best for their shareholders. Currently, 3.33 percent of DICE Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by insiders, and 79.20 percent are held by financial institutions. Jacobsen John R., the CSO at DICE Therapeutics Inc. (DICE) has sold 773 shares of firm on Mar 31 at a price of $30.00 against the total amount of $23190.0. In another inside trade, RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P., Director of DICE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DICE) bought 195,997 shares of the firm on Mar 30 for a total worth of $5.63 million at a price of $28.74. An inside trade which took place on Mar 29, Director of DICE Therapeutics Inc. RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. bought 66,369 shares of firm against total price of $1.95 million at the cost of $29.38 per share.