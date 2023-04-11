A good growth outlook is seen for Viking Therapeutics Inc. (VKTX) Stock by analysts

Maxim Group raised the price target for the Viking Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) stock to “a Buy”. The rating was released on March 28, 2023, according to finviz. The research report from BTIG Research has resumed the stock to Buy, with a price target set at $20. The stock was downgraded by Raymond James, who disclosed in a research note on May 25, 2021, from Strong Buy to Outperform and set the price objective to $12. In their research brief published June 05, 2020, BMO Capital Markets analysts initiated the Viking Therapeutics Inc. stock to Outperform with a price target of $14.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The firm’s stock price fluctuated 1.74% within the last five trades and 54.00% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price increased 474.24% in the last 6 months and 100.71% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. VKTX stock is trading at a margin of 32.35%, 48.74% and 178.09% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, VKTX deals in the Healthcare domain. The stock is trading -5.94 percent below its 52-week high and 738.61 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is 127.72. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

What Does Viking Therapeutics Inc.’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $1.63 billion as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value. The firm managed a Price-to-Book ratio of 8.92, which equates the market value of a stock with its book value.

Is Insider Trading a Real Thing?

Almost all investors and traders prefer to invest in shares controlled by the management of a corporation as a management company will be more likely to run the business itself and to never conduct things against the management’s desires and will always try to do what is best for their shareholders. Currently, 6.05 percent of Viking Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by insiders, and 35.70 percent are held by financial institutions. ZANTE GREG, the Chief Financial Officer at Viking Therapeutics Inc. (VKTX) has sold 30,911 shares of firm on Apr 03 at a price of $18.00 against the total amount of $0.56 million. In another inside trade, Lian Brian, President & CEO of Viking Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) sold 22,000 shares of the firm on Apr 03 for a total worth of $0.39 million at a price of $17.85. An inside trade which took place on Mar 31, President & CEO of Viking Therapeutics Inc. Lian Brian sold 67,970 shares of firm against total price of $1.19 million at the cost of $17.45 per share.