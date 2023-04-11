agilon health inc. (NYSE:AGL) Stock initiated by Stifel

Stifel raised the price target for the agilon health inc. (NYSE:AGL) stock to “a Buy”. The rating was released on December 09, 2022, according to finviz. The research report from Goldman has initiated the stock to Buy, with a price target set at $38. The stock was resumed by Truist, who disclosed in a research note on September 07, 2022, to Buy and set the price objective to $29.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The firm’s stock price fluctuated 13.01% within the last five trades and 13.39% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price increased 15.99% in the last 6 months and 74.40% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. AGL stock is trading at a margin of 3.57%, 12.42% and 23.19% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, AGL deals in the Healthcare domain. The stock is trading -8.83 percent below its 52-week high and 81.11 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is 18.74. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

What Does agilon health inc.’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?

With regard to the profitability of the company, the operating margin is currently at -4.60 percent and the profit margin is -3.90 percent, and the company has reported a gross margin of 11.40 percent. The profit margin, also known as the revenue ratio or gross profit ratio, is an efficiency figure used to estimate the business’s profitability by comparing net income and sales. The higher the number, the more profits are generated for the company and vice versa.

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $10.97 billion as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value. The price-to-earnings ratio is a method of assessing corporate values by comparing them to their per-share profit. Forward P/E stands at 183.84. Forward price-to-earnings is calculated using predicted earnings for the next financial year’s P/E determination. The stock has achieved an effective Price-to-Sales Ratio of 4.05 that mirrors the cost to be found for sales by the market. The firm managed a Price-to-Book ratio of 10.61, which equates the market value of a stock with its book value.

Is Insider Trading a Real Thing?

Desai Veeral, the Chief Strategy & Dev. Officer at agilon health inc. (AGL) has sold 97,290 shares of firm on Mar 24 at a price of $28.70 against the total amount of $2.79 million. In another inside trade, Desai Veeral, Chief Strategy & Dev. Officer of agilon health inc. (NYSE:AGL) sold 22,710 shares of the firm on Mar 23 for a total worth of $0.65 million at a price of $28.71. An inside trade which took place on Mar 23, Chief Med. & Quality Officer of agilon health inc. Kornitzer Benjamin sold 8,094 shares of firm against total price of $0.23 million at the cost of $28.04 per share.