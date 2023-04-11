downgraded: JP Morgan Recommends Bright Health Group Inc. (NYSE:BHG) Stock to “an Underweight”

JP Morgan raised the price target for the Bright Health Group Inc. (NYSE:BHG) stock from “a Neutral” to “an Underweight”. The rating was released on October 11, 2022, according to finviz. The research report from RBC Capital Mkts has downgraded the stock from Outperform to Sector Perform, with a price target set at $3. In their research brief published January 10, 2022, Citigroup analysts resumed the Bright Health Group Inc. stock to Neutral with a price target of $3.50.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The firm’s stock price fluctuated -8.81% within the last five trades and -47.78% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -81.22% in the last 6 months and -65.60% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. BHG stock is trading at a margin of -22.70%, -64.28% and -81.49% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, BHG deals in the Healthcare domain. The stock is trading -91.63 percent below its 52-week high and 4.64 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -91.43. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

What Does Bright Health Group Inc.’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?

With regard to the profitability of the company, the operating margin is currently at -25.80 percent and the profit margin is -62.00 percent. The profit margin, also known as the revenue ratio or gross profit ratio, is an efficiency figure used to estimate the business’s profitability by comparing net income and sales. The higher the number, the more profits are generated for the company and vice versa.

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $125.64 million as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value. Forward price-to-earnings is calculated using predicted earnings for the next financial year’s P/E determination. The stock has achieved an effective Price-to-Sales Ratio of 0.05 that mirrors the cost to be found for sales by the market.

Is Insider Trading a Real Thing?

Almost all investors and traders prefer to invest in shares controlled by the management of a corporation as a management company will be more likely to run the business itself and to never conduct things against the management’s desires and will always try to do what is best for their shareholders. Currently, 0.10 percent of Bright Health Group Inc. shares are owned by insiders, and 72.20 percent are held by financial institutions. Mikan George Lawrence III, the CEO & President at Bright Health Group Inc. (BHG) has sold 394,896 shares of firm on Mar 13 at a price of $0.40 against the total amount of $0.16 million. In another inside trade, Smith Cathy R, CFO & CAO of Bright Health Group Inc. (NYSE:BHG) sold 114,173 shares of the firm on Mar 13 for a total worth of $45669.0 at a price of $0.40. An inside trade which took place on Mar 13, Chief Accounting Officer of Bright Health Group Inc. Scherman Jeffrey J sold 44,551 shares of firm against total price of $17820.0 at the cost of $0.40 per share.