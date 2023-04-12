Voya Financial Inc. (VOYA) Stock is more thoughtful than you think

JP Morgan raised the price target for the Voya Financial Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) stock from “a Neutral” to “an Overweight”. The rating was released on January 06, 2023, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on September 30, 2022 by Piper Sandler that upgraded the stock from a Neutral to an Overweight with a price target of $70 for VOYA stock. The research report from Raymond James has initiated the stock to Strong Buy, with a price target set at $84. The stock was upgraded by Goldman, who disclosed in a research note on June 03, 2022, from Neutral to Buy and set the price objective to $80. In their research brief published May 24, 2022, Citigroup analysts initiated the Voya Financial Inc. stock to Buy with a price target of $82.

The share price of Voya Financial Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) raised 1.69% to close Tuesday’s market session at $72.93, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $71.70 and $73.41 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 1871758 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 2.00 million shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 2.30% within the last five trades and 5.82% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price increased 14.13% in the last 6 months and 11.19% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. VOYA stock is trading at a margin of 6.66%, 2.34% and 12.15% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, VOYA deals in the Financial domain. The stock is trading -6.63 percent below its 52-week high and 29.77 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is 13.28. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

What Does Voya Financial Inc.’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?

With regard to the profitability of the company, the operating margin is currently at 10.30 percent and the profit margin is 8.00 percent. The profit margin, also known as the revenue ratio or gross profit ratio, is an efficiency figure used to estimate the business’s profitability by comparing net income and sales. The higher the number, the more profits are generated for the company and vice versa.

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $7.09 billion as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value. The price-to-earnings ratio for Voya Financial Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) is 16.56. The price-to-earnings ratio is a method of assessing corporate values by comparing them to their per-share profit. Forward P/E stands at 7.83. Forward price-to-earnings is calculated using predicted earnings for the next financial year’s P/E determination. The stock has achieved an effective Price-to-Sales Ratio of 1.20 that mirrors the cost to be found for sales by the market. The firm managed a Price-to-Book ratio of 1.58, which equates the market value of a stock with its book value.

MARTIN RODNEY O JR, the Director at Voya Financial Inc. (VOYA) has sold 39,724 shares of firm on Mar 06 at a price of $75.24 against the total amount of $2.99 million. In another inside trade, SILVA KEVIN D, of Voya Financial Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) sold 17,500 shares of the firm on Feb 28 for a total worth of $1.31 million at a price of $74.79. An inside trade which took place on Feb 23, Director of Voya Financial Inc. MARTIN RODNEY O JR sold 38,813 shares of firm against total price of $2.87 million at the cost of $74.00 per share.