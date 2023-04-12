What are the chances of Relay Therapeutics Inc. (RLAY) Stock turning the corner?

Oppenheimer raised the price target for the Relay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) stock to “an Outperform”. The rating was released on February 03, 2023, according to finviz. The research report from Stifel has initiated the stock to Buy, with a price target set at $40. The stock was initiated by Jefferies, who disclosed in a research note on June 06, 2022, to Underperform and set the price objective to $13. In their research brief published February 01, 2022, Berenberg analysts initiated the Relay Therapeutics Inc. stock to Buy with a price target of $45.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Relay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) dipped -1.37% to close Tuesday’s market session at $18.02, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $17.78 and $19.23 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 1179049 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 1.19 million shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 6.63% within the last five trades and 17.55% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -18.97% in the last 6 months and 15.59% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. RLAY stock is trading at a margin of 11.19%, 1.95% and -8.01% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, RLAY deals in the Healthcare domain. The stock is trading -45.90 percent below its 52-week high and 42.45 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -46.95. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

What Does Relay Therapeutics Inc.’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $2.10 billion as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value. Forward price-to-earnings is calculated using predicted earnings for the next financial year’s P/E determination. The stock has achieved an effective Price-to-Sales Ratio of 1498.11 that mirrors the cost to be found for sales by the market. The firm managed a Price-to-Book ratio of 2.30, which equates the market value of a stock with its book value.

Is Insider Trading a Real Thing?

Bergstrom Donald A, the President, R&D at Relay Therapeutics Inc. (RLAY) has sold 763 shares of firm on Mar 27 at a price of $15.36 against the total amount of $11720.0. In another inside trade, Catinazzo Thomas, Chief Financial Officer of Relay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) sold 347 shares of the firm on Mar 27 for a total worth of $5330.0 at a price of $15.36. An inside trade which took place on Mar 27, Chief Legal Officer of Relay Therapeutics Inc. Adams Brian sold 347 shares of firm against total price of $5330.0 at the cost of $15.36 per share.