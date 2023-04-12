Would Travere Therapeutics Inc. (TVTX) Stock like to attract the attention of traders?

Guggenheim raised the price target for the Travere Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) stock to “a Buy”. The rating was released on March 01, 2023, according to finviz. The research report from Stifel has initiated the stock to Hold, with a price target set at $22. The stock was initiated by Wells Fargo, who disclosed in a research note on December 05, 2022, to Overweight and set the price objective to $28. In their research brief published September 21, 2022, Bryan Garnier analysts initiated the Travere Therapeutics Inc. stock to Sell with a price target of $17.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Travere Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) dipped -2.28% to close Tuesday’s market session at $20.98, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $20.93 and $21.97 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 1245893 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 1.53 million shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -6.80% within the last five trades and 1.21% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -15.06% in the last 6 months and 6.88% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. TVTX stock is trading at a margin of -1.91%, -1.99% and -8.00% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, TVTX deals in the Healthcare domain. The stock is trading -30.87 percent below its 52-week high and 17.73 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -29.38. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

What Does Travere Therapeutics Inc.’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $1.54 billion as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value. Forward price-to-earnings is calculated using predicted earnings for the next financial year’s P/E determination. The stock has achieved an effective Price-to-Sales Ratio of 7.27 that mirrors the cost to be found for sales by the market. The firm managed a Price-to-Book ratio of 31.31, which equates the market value of a stock with its book value.

Is Insider Trading a Real Thing?

Calvin Sandra, the SVP, Chief Accounting Officer at Travere Therapeutics Inc. (TVTX) has sold 360 shares of firm on Feb 02 at a price of $22.42 against the total amount of $8071.0. In another inside trade, Dube Eric M, Chief Executive Officer of Travere Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) sold 8,196 shares of the firm on Feb 01 for a total worth of $0.18 million at a price of $22.25. An inside trade which took place on Feb 01, SVP, GC & Corporate Secretary of Travere Therapeutics Inc. REED ELIZABETH E sold 2,590 shares of firm against total price of $57628.0 at the cost of $22.25 per share.