Yummy or too sour? Universal Health Services Inc. (UHS) Stock

Wolfe Research raised the price target for the Universal Health Services Inc. (NYSE:UHS) stock from “an Outperform” to “a Peer perform”. The rating was released on March 01, 2023, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on January 24, 2023 by UBS that upgraded the stock from a Sell to a Neutral with a price target of $167 for UHS stock. The research report from Wells Fargo has upgraded the stock from Underweight to Equal Weight, with a price target set at $154. The stock was upgraded by BofA Securities, who disclosed in a research note on December 16, 2022, from Underperform to Neutral and set the price objective to $145. In their research brief published July 06, 2022, BMO Capital Markets analysts downgraded the Universal Health Services Inc. stock from Market Perform to Underperform with a price target of $90.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Universal Health Services Inc. (NYSE:UHS) raised 1.60% to close Thursday’s market session at $136.22, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $133.41 and $136.75 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 733058 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 623.06K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 5.84% within the last five trades and 16.84% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price increased 47.97% in the last 6 months and -5.85% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. UHS stock is trading at a margin of 8.71%, 2.01% and 13.81% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, UHS deals in the Healthcare domain. The stock is trading -13.94 percent below its 52-week high and 65.12 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -6.88. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

What Does Universal Health Services Inc.’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?

With regard to the profitability of the company, the operating margin is currently at 7.50 percent and the profit margin is 5.00 percent. The profit margin, also known as the revenue ratio or gross profit ratio, is an efficiency figure used to estimate the business’s profitability by comparing net income and sales. The higher the number, the more profits are generated for the company and vice versa.

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $9.67 billion as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value. The price-to-earnings ratio for Universal Health Services Inc. (NYSE:UHS) is 14.88. The price-to-earnings ratio is a method of assessing corporate values by comparing them to their per-share profit. Forward P/E stands at 12.08. Forward price-to-earnings is calculated using predicted earnings for the next financial year’s P/E determination. The stock has achieved an effective Price-to-Sales Ratio of 0.72 that mirrors the cost to be found for sales by the market. The firm managed a Price-to-Book ratio of 1.64, which equates the market value of a stock with its book value.

Is Insider Trading a Real Thing?

Gibbs Lawrence S., the Director at Universal Health Services Inc. (UHS) has sold 793 shares of firm on Mar 07 at a price of $122.31 against the total amount of $96992.0. In another inside trade, Gibbs Lawrence S., Director of Universal Health Services Inc. (NYSE:UHS) sold 1,568 shares of the firm on Mar 03 for a total worth of $0.2 million at a price of $128.29.