Hold on to your shares: Crane Company (CR) Stock

DA Davidson raised the price target for the Crane Company (NYSE:CR) stock to “a Buy”. The rating was released on April 04, 2023, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on March 24, 2023 by UBS that downgraded the stock from a Buy to a Neutral with a price target of $120 for CR stock. The research report from Morgan Stanley has upgraded the stock from Equal-Weight to Overweight, with a price target set at $129. The stock was initiated by Morgan Stanley, who disclosed in a research note on December 03, 2021, to Equal-Weight and set the price objective to $111. In their research brief published September 08, 2021, BofA Securities analysts resumed the Crane Company stock to Buy with a price target of $123.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Crane Company (NYSE:CR) raised 0.38% to close Friday’s market session at $80.04, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $78.79 and $81.03 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 426655 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 669.09K shares. CR stock is trading at a margin of 3.54%, 3.54% and 3.54% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, CR deals in the Industrials domain. The stock is trading -3.57 percent below its 52-week high and 16.00 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is null. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

What Does Crane Company’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $4.54 billion as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value. The price-to-earnings ratio for Crane Company (NYSE:CR) is 11.42. The price-to-earnings ratio is a method of assessing corporate values by comparing them to their per-share profit. Forward P/E stands at 10.34. Forward price-to-earnings is calculated using predicted earnings for the next financial year’s P/E determination. The stock has achieved an effective Price-to-Sales Ratio of 1.35 that mirrors the cost to be found for sales by the market. The firm managed a Price-to-Book ratio of 2.37, which equates the market value of a stock with its book value.

Is Insider Trading a Real Thing?

Switter Edward S, the V.P. Treasury & Tax at Crane Company (CR) has sold 49,409 shares of firm on Feb 28 at a price of $119.88 against the total amount of $5.92 million. In another inside trade, Gallo Kurt F., Senior Vice President of Crane Company (NYSE:CR) sold 8,263 shares of the firm on Feb 07 for a total worth of $0.98 million at a price of $119.03. An inside trade which took place on Nov 23, Senior Vice President of Crane Company Gallo Kurt F. sold 2,750 shares of firm against total price of $0.29 million at the cost of $105.53 per share.