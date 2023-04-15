IDEXX Laboratories Inc. (IDXX) Stock is the one stock you should own forever

Stifel raised the price target for the IDEXX Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) stock from “a Buy” to “a Hold”. The rating was released on July 25, 2022, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on July 21, 2022 by Goldman that upgraded the stock from a Neutral to a Buy with a price target of $435 for IDXX stock. The research report from Piper Sandler has initiated the stock to Overweight, with a price target set at $440. The stock was downgraded by BofA Securities, who disclosed in a research note on May 05, 2022, from Buy to Neutral and set the price objective to $470. In their research brief published February 08, 2022, Atlantic Equities analysts initiated the IDEXX Laboratories Inc. stock to Overweight with a price target of $650.

The share price of IDEXX Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) raised 0.52% to close Friday’s market session at $482.49, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $474.10 and $482.93 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 315899 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 464.10K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 2.11% within the last five trades and 3.77% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price increased 47.05% in the last 6 months and 2.72% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. IDXX stock is trading at a margin of -0.01%, -0.08% and 16.94% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, IDXX deals in the Healthcare domain. The stock is trading -6.84 percent below its 52-week high and 52.18 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is 13.53. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

What Does IDEXX Laboratories Inc.’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?

With regard to the profitability of the company, the operating margin is currently at 26.70 percent and the profit margin is 20.20 percent, and the company has reported a gross margin of 59.50 percent. The profit margin, also known as the revenue ratio or gross profit ratio, is an efficiency figure used to estimate the business’s profitability by comparing net income and sales. The higher the number, the more profits are generated for the company and vice versa.

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $40.39 billion as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value. The price-to-earnings ratio for IDEXX Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) is 60.10. The price-to-earnings ratio is a method of assessing corporate values by comparing them to their per-share profit. Forward P/E stands at 44.15. Forward price-to-earnings is calculated using predicted earnings for the next financial year’s P/E determination. The stock has achieved an effective Price-to-Sales Ratio of 11.99 that mirrors the cost to be found for sales by the market. The firm managed a Price-to-Book ratio of 65.73, which equates the market value of a stock with its book value.

Is Insider Trading a Real Thing?

Almost all investors and traders prefer to invest in shares controlled by the management of a corporation as a management company will be more likely to run the business itself and to never conduct things against the management’s desires and will always try to do what is best for their shareholders. Currently, 0.30 percent of IDEXX Laboratories Inc. shares are owned by insiders, and 91.80 percent are held by financial institutions. JUNIUS DANIEL M, the Director at IDEXX Laboratories Inc. (IDXX) has sold 2,187 shares of firm on Feb 16 at a price of $511.68 against the total amount of $1.12 million. In another inside trade, Turner Kathy V, Senior Vice President of IDEXX Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) sold 10 shares of the firm on Feb 16 for a total worth of $5156.0 at a price of $515.58. An inside trade which took place on Feb 15, Senior Vice President of IDEXX Laboratories Inc. Turner Kathy V sold 1,000 shares of firm against total price of $0.51 million at the cost of $510.03 per share.