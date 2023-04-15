Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD) Stock higher 8.30% in This Year: What’s Happened?

Wolfe Research raised the price target for the Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD) stock to “a Peer perform”. The rating was released on January 26, 2023, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on November 04, 2022 by Piper Sandler that upgraded the stock from a Neutral to an Overweight with a price target of $340 for PODD stock. The research report from Barclays has initiated the stock to Equal Weight, with a price target set at $238. The stock was initiated by Jefferies, who disclosed in a research note on October 12, 2022, to Hold and set the price objective to $260. In their research brief published July 11, 2022, Citigroup analysts downgraded the Insulet Corporation stock from Buy to Neutral with a price target of $250.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD) raised 0.53% to close Friday’s market session at $318.82, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $316.02 and $320.51 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 527139 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 852.14K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 0.35% within the last five trades and 3.55% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price increased 37.10% in the last 6 months and 4.09% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. PODD stock is trading at a margin of 1.02%, 5.85% and 15.97% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, PODD deals in the Healthcare domain. The stock is trading -2.42 percent below its 52-week high and 76.14 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is 31.73. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

What Does Insulet Corporation’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?

With regard to the profitability of the company, the operating margin is currently at 2.90 percent and the profit margin is 0.40 percent, and the company has reported a gross margin of 61.70 percent. The profit margin, also known as the revenue ratio or gross profit ratio, is an efficiency figure used to estimate the business’s profitability by comparing net income and sales. The higher the number, the more profits are generated for the company and vice versa.

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $22.04 billion as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value. The price-to-earnings ratio for Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD) is 5693.21. The price-to-earnings ratio is a method of assessing corporate values by comparing them to their per-share profit. Forward P/E stands at 153.72. Forward price-to-earnings is calculated using predicted earnings for the next financial year’s P/E determination. The stock has achieved an effective Price-to-Sales Ratio of 16.89 that mirrors the cost to be found for sales by the market. The firm managed a Price-to-Book ratio of 46.48, which equates the market value of a stock with its book value.

Is Insider Trading a Real Thing?

McMillan Wayde D., the EVP, CFO at Insulet Corporation (PODD) has sold 1,255 shares of firm on Apr 03 at a price of $318.31 against the total amount of $0.4 million. In another inside trade, Alpuche Charles, Advisor of Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD) sold 23,401 shares of the firm on Mar 13 for a total worth of $7.14 million at a price of $305.15. An inside trade which took place on Mar 09, Advisor of Insulet Corporation Alpuche Charles sold 4,000 shares of firm against total price of $1.16 million at the cost of $290.90 per share.