Lightwave Logic Inc. (NASDAQ:LWLG) Stock Price Slipped -4.18% to $4.81

The share price of Lightwave Logic Inc. (NASDAQ:LWLG) dipped -4.18% to close Friday’s market session at $4.81, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $4.59 and $5.04 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 584363 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 564.38K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 2.12% within the last five trades and -5.31% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -29.68% in the last 6 months and -16.20% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. LWLG stock is trading at a margin of 0.34%, -11.75% and -33.68% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, LWLG deals in the Basic Materials domain. The stock is trading -64.61 percent below its 52-week high and 23.02 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -62.58. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

What Does Lightwave Logic Inc.’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $536.46 million as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value. The firm managed a Price-to-Book ratio of 20.04, which equates the market value of a stock with its book value.

Is Insider Trading a Real Thing?

Almost all investors and traders prefer to invest in shares controlled by the management of a corporation as a management company will be more likely to run the business itself and to never conduct things against the management’s desires and will always try to do what is best for their shareholders. Currently, 0.10 percent of Lightwave Logic Inc. shares are owned by insiders, and 22.40 percent are held by financial institutions. LEONBERGER FREDERICK J, the Director at Lightwave Logic Inc. (LWLG) has sold 31,000 shares of firm on Dec 02 at a price of $7.07 against the total amount of $0.22 million.