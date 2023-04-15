Why Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI) Stock Jumped 13.64% in Last Month?

Johnson Rice raised the price target for the Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI) stock to “a Buy”. The rating was released on April 12, 2023, according to finviz. The research report from RBC Capital Mkts has initiated the stock to Outperform, with a price target set at $25. The stock was initiated by Raymond James, who disclosed in a research note on April 03, 2023, to Strong Buy and set the price objective to $25. In their research brief published April 03, 2023, Piper Sandler analysts initiated the Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. stock to Overweight with a price target of $28.

The share price of Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI) raised 1.62% to close Friday’s market session at $18.24, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $17.9384 and $18.57 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 529185 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 938.91K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 3.58% within the last five trades and 13.64% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. AESI stock is trading at a margin of 7.99%, 8.59% and 8.59% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, AESI deals in the Energy domain. The stock is trading 0.23 percent below its 52-week high and 21.12 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is null. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

With regard to the profitability of the company, the operating margin is currently at 48.10 percent and the profit margin is 45.00 percent, and the company has reported a gross margin of 53.10 percent. The profit margin, also known as the revenue ratio or gross profit ratio, is an efficiency figure used to estimate the business’s profitability by comparing net income and sales. The higher the number, the more profits are generated for the company and vice versa.

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $1.02 billion as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value. The price-to-earnings ratio for Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI) is 4.80. Forward price-to-earnings is calculated using predicted earnings for the next financial year’s P/E determination. The stock has achieved an effective Price-to-Sales Ratio of 2.12 that mirrors the cost to be found for sales by the market. The firm managed a Price-to-Book ratio of 16.29, which equates the market value of a stock with its book value.

BRIGHAM BEN M, the at Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (AESI) has bought 280,000 shares of firm on Mar 13 at a price of $18.00 against the total amount of $5.04 million. In another inside trade, Allison Jeffrey L, of Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI) bought 11,500 shares of the firm on Mar 13 for a total worth of $0.21 million at a price of $18.00. An inside trade which took place on Mar 13, Director of Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. Rogers Douglas G bought 3,000 shares of firm against total price of $54000.0 at the cost of $18.00 per share.