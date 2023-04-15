Why Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) Stock went up 28.57% in Last Year?

BofA Securities raised the price target for the Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) stock to “an Underperform”. The rating was released on December 15, 2022, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on November 22, 2022 by ROTH Capital that upgraded the stock from a Neutral to a Buy with a price target of $108 for DEN stock. The research report from ROTH Capital has downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral, with a price target set at $103. The stock was resumed by Stifel, who disclosed in a research note on October 20, 2022, to Buy and set the price objective to $146. In their research brief published October 19, 2022, Jefferies analysts initiated the Denbury Inc. stock to Buy with a price target of $115.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) raised 0.13% to close Friday’s market session at $95.00, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $93.97 and $95.80 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 539915 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 628.53K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 2.43% within the last five trades and 22.20% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -2.63% in the last 6 months and 7.62% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. DEN stock is trading at a margin of 9.68%, 12.22% and 13.29% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, DEN deals in the Energy domain. The stock is trading -8.70 percent below its 52-week high and 67.87 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is 38.19. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

What Does Denbury Inc.’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?

With regard to the profitability of the company, the operating margin is currently at 43.00 percent and the profit margin is 28.00 percent, and the company has reported a gross margin of 65.30 percent. The profit margin, also known as the revenue ratio or gross profit ratio, is an efficiency figure used to estimate the business’s profitability by comparing net income and sales. The higher the number, the more profits are generated for the company and vice versa.

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $4.70 billion as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value. The price-to-earnings ratio for Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) is 10.71. The price-to-earnings ratio is a method of assessing corporate values by comparing them to their per-share profit. Forward P/E stands at 14.89. Forward price-to-earnings is calculated using predicted earnings for the next financial year’s P/E determination. The stock has achieved an effective Price-to-Sales Ratio of 2.74 that mirrors the cost to be found for sales by the market. The firm managed a Price-to-Book ratio of 3.17, which equates the market value of a stock with its book value.

Is Insider Trading a Real Thing?

Jennings Nicole H., the Vice President and CAO at Denbury Inc. (DEN) has sold 618 shares of firm on Mar 13 at a price of $78.85 against the total amount of $48730.0.