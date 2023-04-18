Analyzing CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s (CBAY) Stock earnings per share and revenue

William Blair raised the price target for the CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) stock to “an Outperform”. The rating was released on April 05, 2023, according to finviz. The research report from Cantor Fitzgerald has resumed the stock to Overweight, with a price target set at $9. The stock was reiterated by H.C. Wainwright, who disclosed in a research note on August 04, 2020, to Buy and set the price objective to $13. In their research brief published July 31, 2020, Piper Sandler analysts initiated the CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. stock to Overweight with a price target of $12.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) raised 12.12% to close Monday’s market session at $9.99, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $8.92 and $10.10 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 4925500 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 1.75 million shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 11.00% within the last five trades and 9.30% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price increased 198.21% in the last 6 months and 53.46% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. CBAY stock is trading at a margin of 12.65%, 16.05% and 90.18% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, CBAY deals in the Healthcare domain. The stock is trading -0.60 percent below its 52-week high and 498.17 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is 221.14. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

What Does CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $976.32 million as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value. The firm managed a Price-to-Book ratio of 24.37, which equates the market value of a stock with its book value.

Is Insider Trading a Real Thing?

Almost all investors and traders prefer to invest in shares controlled by the management of a corporation as a management company will be more likely to run the business itself and to never conduct things against the management’s desires and will always try to do what is best for their shareholders. Currently, 0.34 percent of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by insiders, and 76.30 percent are held by financial institutions. KIM DENNIS D, the Chief Medical Officer at CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (CBAY) has sold 112,219 shares of firm on Apr 17 at a price of $9.54 against the total amount of $1.07 million. In another inside trade, KIM DENNIS D, Chief Medical Officer of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) sold 7,781 shares of the firm on Apr 13 for a total worth of $69880.0 at a price of $8.98. An inside trade which took place on Mar 28, Chief Medical Officer of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. KIM DENNIS D sold 100 shares of firm against total price of $898.0 at the cost of $8.98 per share.