Risks and Returns of Relay Therapeutics Inc. (RLAY) Stock

Raymond James raised the price target for the Relay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) stock to “an Outperform”. The rating was released on April 13, 2023, according to finviz. The research report from Barclays has initiated the stock to Equal Weight, with a price target set at $23. The stock was initiated by Stifel, who disclosed in a research note on September 02, 2022, to Buy and set the price objective to $40. In their research brief published June 06, 2022, Jefferies analysts initiated the Relay Therapeutics Inc. stock to Underperform with a price target of $13.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Relay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) raised 4.47% to close Monday’s market session at $18.22, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $17.07 and $18.32 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 1867366 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 1.16 million shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -0.27% within the last five trades and 11.92% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -11.04% in the last 6 months and -12.28% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. RLAY stock is trading at a margin of 10.83%, 5.02% and -6.86% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, RLAY deals in the Healthcare domain. The stock is trading -44.89 percent below its 52-week high and 44.03 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -41.82. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

What Does Relay Therapeutics Inc.’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $2.31 billion as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value. Forward price-to-earnings is calculated using predicted earnings for the next financial year’s P/E determination. The stock has achieved an effective Price-to-Sales Ratio of 1650.34 that mirrors the cost to be found for sales by the market. The firm managed a Price-to-Book ratio of 2.32, which equates the market value of a stock with its book value.

Is Insider Trading a Real Thing?

Bergstrom Donald A, the President, R&D at Relay Therapeutics Inc. (RLAY) has sold 763 shares of firm on Mar 27 at a price of $15.36 against the total amount of $11720.0. In another inside trade, Catinazzo Thomas, Chief Financial Officer of Relay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) sold 347 shares of the firm on Mar 27 for a total worth of $5330.0 at a price of $15.36. An inside trade which took place on Mar 27, Chief Legal Officer of Relay Therapeutics Inc. Adams Brian sold 347 shares of firm against total price of $5330.0 at the cost of $15.36 per share.