Analysts Rating: Energy Fuels Inc. (AMEX:UUUU) Stock Won “an Outperform” Rating From Noble Capital Markets

Noble Capital Markets raised the price target for the Energy Fuels Inc. (AMEX:UUUU) stock from “a Market perform” to “an Outperform”. The rating was released on May 26, 2021, according to finviz. In their research brief published September 22, 2016, Rodman & Renshaw analysts reiterated the Energy Fuels Inc. stock to Buy with a price target of $5.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Energy Fuels Inc. (AMEX:UUUU) dipped -0.38% to close Wednesday’s market session at $5.19, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $5.06 and $5.20 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 1154067 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 1.86 million shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -0.76% within the last five trades and -3.71% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -21.48% in the last 6 months and -20.28% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. UUUU stock is trading at a margin of -1.92%, -13.68% and -19.31% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, UUUU deals in the Energy domain. The stock is trading -47.84 percent below its 52-week high and 10.66 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -38.8. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

What Does Energy Fuels Inc.’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $820.17 million as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value. The price-to-earnings ratio is a method of assessing corporate values by comparing them to their per-share profit. Forward P/E stands at 259.50. Forward price-to-earnings is calculated using predicted earnings for the next financial year’s P/E determination. The stock has achieved an effective Price-to-Sales Ratio of 65.54 that mirrors the cost to be found for sales by the market. The firm managed a Price-to-Book ratio of 3.40, which equates the market value of a stock with its book value.

Is Insider Trading a Real Thing?

Almost all investors and traders prefer to invest in shares controlled by the management of a corporation as a management company will be more likely to run the business itself and to never conduct things against the management’s desires and will always try to do what is best for their shareholders. Currently, 1.72 percent of Energy Fuels Inc. shares are owned by insiders, and 45.45 percent are held by financial institutions. Morrison Alex G, the Director at Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU) has bought 8,000 shares of firm on Dec 08 at a price of $6.03 against the total amount of $48239.0. In another inside trade, HIGGS DENNIS LYLE, Director of Energy Fuels Inc. (AMEX:UUUU) sold 17,212 shares of the firm on Nov 17 for a total worth of $0.12 million at a price of $6.91. An inside trade which took place on Aug 30, Director of Energy Fuels Inc. HIGGS DENNIS LYLE sold 5,000 shares of firm against total price of $49800.0 at the cost of $9.96 per share.