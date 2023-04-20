UBS Sets InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) Stock to “a Buy”

UBS raised the price target for the InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) stock to “a Buy”. The rating was released on March 29, 2023, according to finviz. The research report from Barclays has initiated the stock to Overweight, with a price target set at $44. The stock was initiated by Jefferies, who disclosed in a research note on October 12, 2022, to Buy and set the price objective to $40. In their research brief published May 25, 2021, Barclays analysts initiated the InMode Ltd. stock to Overweight with a price target of $92.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) raised 1.41% to close Wednesday’s market session at $36.80, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $36.00 and $37.1999 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 1190199 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 1.48 million shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -0.27% within the last five trades and 23.82% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price increased 5.50% in the last 6 months and 6.08% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. INMD stock is trading at a margin of 11.11%, 8.35% and 10.11% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, INMD deals in the Healthcare domain. The stock is trading -12.05 percent below its 52-week high and 78.64 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is 35.02. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

What Does InMode Ltd.’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?

With regard to the profitability of the company, the operating margin is currently at 43.50 percent and the profit margin is 35.60 percent, and the company has reported a gross margin of 83.80 percent. The profit margin, also known as the revenue ratio or gross profit ratio, is an efficiency figure used to estimate the business’s profitability by comparing net income and sales. The higher the number, the more profits are generated for the company and vice versa.

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $3.08 billion as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value. The price-to-earnings ratio for InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) is 19.43. The price-to-earnings ratio is a method of assessing corporate values by comparing them to their per-share profit. Forward P/E stands at 12.34. Forward price-to-earnings is calculated using predicted earnings for the next financial year’s P/E determination. The stock has achieved an effective Price-to-Sales Ratio of 6.77 that mirrors the cost to be found for sales by the market. The firm managed a Price-to-Book ratio of 5.47, which equates the market value of a stock with its book value.

Is Insider Trading a Real Thing?

Almost all investors and traders prefer to invest in shares controlled by the management of a corporation as a management company will be more likely to run the business itself and to never conduct things against the management’s desires and will always try to do what is best for their shareholders. Currently, 13.63 percent of InMode Ltd. shares are owned by insiders, and 58.90 percent are held by financial institutions.