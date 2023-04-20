Why Akero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) Stock Jumped 11.02% in Last Month?

Morgan Stanley raised the price target for the Akero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) stock from “an Equal-weight” to “an Overweight”. The rating was released on January 27, 2023, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on September 14, 2022 by Evercore ISI that upgraded the stock from an In-line to an Outperform with a price target of $50 for AKRO stock. The research report from Morgan Stanley has downgraded the stock from Overweight to Equal-Weight, with a price target set at $27. The stock was initiated by BofA Securities, who disclosed in a research note on September 10, 2021, to Buy and set the price objective to $40. In their research brief published February 26, 2021, Guggenheim analysts initiated the Akero Therapeutics Inc. stock to Buy with a price target of $54.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Akero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) raised 3.62% to close Wednesday’s market session at $42.31, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $40.06 and $42.49 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 812506 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 587.60K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 14.51% within the last five trades and 11.02% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price increased 6.17% in the last 6 months and -9.56% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. AKRO stock is trading at a margin of 10.73%, 1.20% and 23.34% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, AKRO deals in the Healthcare domain. The stock is trading -22.90 percent below its 52-week high and 462.63 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is 50.99. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

What Does Akero Therapeutics Inc.’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $1.99 billion as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value. The firm managed a Price-to-Book ratio of 6.07, which equates the market value of a stock with its book value.

Is Insider Trading a Real Thing?

Cheng Andrew, the President & CEO at Akero Therapeutics Inc. (AKRO) has sold 25,000 shares of firm on Apr 03 at a price of $37.94 against the total amount of $0.95 million. In another inside trade, Cheng Andrew, President & CEO of Akero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) sold 25,000 shares of the firm on Mar 01 for a total worth of $1.17 million at a price of $46.65. An inside trade which took place on Feb 01, President & CEO of Akero Therapeutics Inc. Cheng Andrew sold 25,000 shares of firm against total price of $1.23 million at the cost of $49.06 per share.