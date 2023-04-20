Why SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) Stock Decreased -3.32 percent in recent Trade?

BofA Securities raised the price target for the SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) stock to “a Buy”. The rating was released on December 01, 2022, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on January 19, 2021 by H.C. Wainwright that reiterated the stock to a Buy with a price target of $101 for SWTX stock. The research report from H.C. Wainwright has reiterated the stock to Buy, with a price target set at $73. The stock was initiated by Barclays, who disclosed in a research note on May 05, 2020, to Overweight and set the price objective to $48. In their research brief published March 19, 2020, H.C. Wainwright analysts upgraded the SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. stock from Neutral to Buy with a price target of $60.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) dipped -3.32% to close Wednesday’s market session at $24.45, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $24.19 and $25.275 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 735746 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 689.91K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 2.09% within the last five trades and -16.21% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -8.31% in the last 6 months and -14.00% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. SWTX stock is trading at a margin of -2.78%, -13.74% and -10.63% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

As of the close of trading, SWTX deals in the Healthcare domain. The stock is trading -52.34 percent below its 52-week high and 79.78 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -16.7. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

What Does SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc.’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $1.62 billion as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value. The firm managed a Price-to-Book ratio of 2.73, which equates the market value of a stock with its book value.

Is Insider Trading a Real Thing?

Schwartz Jeffrey Lawrence, the Director at SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. (SWTX) has sold 1,750,000 shares of firm on Mar 16 at a price of $28.50 against the total amount of $49.88 million. In another inside trade, Hambleton Julie, Director of SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) sold 1,106 shares of the firm on Mar 15 for a total worth of $34841.0 at a price of $31.50. An inside trade which took place on Jan 26, Chief People Officer of SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. Pichl Daniel sold 858 shares of firm against total price of $26598.0 at the cost of $31.00 per share.