BMO Capital Markets raised the price target for the 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT) stock to “an Outperform”. The rating was released on January 30, 2023, according to finviz. The research report from Goldman has upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy, with a price target set at $68. The stock was downgraded by SVB Leerink, who disclosed in a research note on August 12, 2022, from Outperform to Mkt Perform and set the price objective to $12. In their research brief published June 22, 2022, Jefferies analysts initiated the 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. stock to Buy with a price target of $22.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT) raised 2.58% to close Thursday’s market session at $19.87, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $18.28 and $19.93 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 610012 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 383.28K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 17.92% within the last five trades and 12.39% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price increased 163.18% in the last 6 months and -0.70% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. FDMT stock is trading at a margin of 17.90%, 10.54% and 34.65% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, FDMT deals in the Healthcare domain. The stock is trading -24.99 percent below its 52-week high and 273.50 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -13.15. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

What Does 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc.’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $688.10 million as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value. Forward price-to-earnings is calculated using predicted earnings for the next financial year’s P/E determination. The stock has achieved an effective Price-to-Sales Ratio of 221.97 that mirrors the cost to be found for sales by the market. The firm managed a Price-to-Book ratio of 2.79, which equates the market value of a stock with its book value.

Is Insider Trading a Real Thing?

Almost all investors and traders prefer to invest in shares controlled by the management of a corporation as a management company will be more likely to run the business itself and to never conduct things against the management’s desires and will always try to do what is best for their shareholders. Currently, 9.77 percent of 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by insiders, and 81.80 percent are held by financial institutions. Bizily Scott, the Chief Legal and HR Officer at 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. (FDMT) has sold 2,248 shares of firm on Mar 01 at a price of $19.30 against the total amount of $43386.0. In another inside trade, Kirn David, Chief Executive Officer of 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT) sold 16,449 shares of the firm on Feb 22 for a total worth of $0.33 million at a price of $20.22. An inside trade which took place on Feb 21, Chief Executive Officer of 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. Kirn David sold 17,997 shares of firm against total price of $0.38 million at the cost of $20.96 per share.